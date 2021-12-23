https://sputniknews.com/20211223/chances-of-novak-djokovics-participation-in-australian-open-rise-after-vaccine-exemption-hints-1091736510.html

Chances of Novak Djokovic's Participation in Australian Open Rise After Vaccine Exemption Hints

Australian Open director Craig Tiley has hinted that 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic may get a medical exemption to feature in the prestigious tournament at Melbourne Park.

Australian Open director Craig Tiley has hinted that 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic may get a medical exemption to feature in the prestigious tournament at Melbourne Park.According to the state of Victoria's rules, all participants, including players, support staff, officials, and spectators must be fully vaccinated to have any kind of presence in the Australian Open.Speaking to Australian daily The Age, Tiley disclosed that a very "small percentage" of tennis stars would be medically exempt from COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the Grand Slam of the Asia Pacific.While he didn't have any definitive answer whether Djokovic would be among those players who would have a medical exemption, Tiley was confident about the 9-time Australian Open winner's participation in the competition.The Aussie Open chief also confirmed that he was in absolute agreement with Djokovic that a player should not be forced to make his medical condition public. "We are not going to force him or ask him to disclose that", Tiley concluded.The major tournament begins on 17 January in Melbourne.

