https://sputniknews.com/20211129/he-probably-wont-play-djokovics-dad-accuses-australian-open-of-blackmail-over-vaccine-mandate-1091103510.html

'He Probably Won't Play': Djokovic's Dad Accuses Australian Open of 'Blackmail' Over Vaccine Mandate

'He Probably Won't Play': Djokovic's Dad Accuses Australian Open of 'Blackmail' Over Vaccine Mandate

The 20-time Grand Slam champion - Novak Djokovic - is not the only big name in the tennis world who has made his apprehensions about getting vaccinated against... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T09:25+0000

2021-11-29T09:25+0000

2021-11-29T09:25+0000

sport

roger federer

novak djokovic

rafael nadal

grand slam

sport

sport

vaccination

anti-vaccination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090558722_0:145:2997:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_96e762ed91832c22bd36f492acaf3dd2.jpg

Defending champion Novak Djokovic's father has slammed the Australian Open's organisers for making vaccination compulsory for participating players in the tournament. Srdjan Djokovic accused the tournament authorities of "blackmail" as his son is yet to reveal his vaccination status despite repeated questions from the media. The elder Djokovic hinted that the reigning Wimbledon champion might even skip the event due to the vaccine mandate.Djokovic has often spoken about the freedom of choice as he remained non-committal about vaccination, despite contracting the virus last year. "The freedom of choice is essential for everyone, whether it's me or somebody else", Djokovic said earlier this month. "Doesn't really matter whether it's vaccination or anything else in life. You should have the freedom to choose. In this particular case, what you want to put in your body". According to the rules of the state of Victoria, whose capital city Melbourne will host the competition early next year, a player should be fully vaccinated to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year. Even though there have been concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, tournament director Craig Tiley has said that the event will be held as planned. Last week, Tiley also claimed that 95 percent of professional tennis players would be vaccinated well before the tournament begins in January, though he didn't have any definitive answer on Djokovic.But Tiley was hopeful that Djokovic would change his mind after realising that he could become the first man to win 10 Australian Opens. "Novak has won nine Australian Opens, I'm sure he wants to get to 10", the Australian Open boss concluded. "He's on 20 Grand Slam titles as is Rafa Nadal, who is coming, and Roger Federer. One of them is going to surpass the other and I don't think Novak would want to leave that...to someone else".

Hess Djokovic is trying to draw attention. Too much money makes blind to reality. Who cares if he plays or not? He should spends some money on homeless Serbs in Belgrade. 0

FeEisi Australia is the new apartheid South Africa. The world must impose sanctions on the leadership that's oppressing their people. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, roger federer, novak djokovic, rafael nadal, grand slam, sport, sport, vaccination, anti-vaccination