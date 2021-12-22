Eggnog. Shaken, Not Stirred: UK Intelligence Agency MI6 Releases Christmas Card…Featuring Spy Santa
For years the country's top intelligence agency has distanced itself from one of Britain's most iconic characters, James Bond, saying the film saga has little to do with the real work done in spy agencies.
Christmas is in the air so much so that the UK intelligence agency MI6 has released a card featuring Santa Claus taking the place of Ian Fleming's James Bond. Bad news for those who've been naughty this year – you won't get away with just a lump of coal in a stocking. Santa will shoot you dead…well, at least that's the message MI6 appears to be sending.
The Christmas card, which The Daily Telegraph writes was produced in-house by an agency officer, shows Santa in the iconic Bond opening scene where a spy is tracked through a gun barrel before shooting his rival. Instead of wearing a dinner jacket Santa's 007 wears his traditional outfit, with the pistol in his hand replaced by a red and white candy cane pointing upwards.
From MI6 with love, a Bond-style Christmas card with a licence to chillhttps://t.co/ovUBwyyaa5— Hans Brun (@stellapolaris10) December 22, 2021
Although Ian Fleming's character has created enormous interest in intelligence agencies and popularised movies about spies, MI6 has had a somewhat tense relationship with the James Bond saga. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, a Whitehall source described the relationship between the two as "complicated".
"In some ways it really works, such as the sense of duty and the passion for the work – but there are lots of things that don't work", the insider said.
The incumbent director of MI6, Richard Moore, is said to be a fan of James Bond, which he described as "wonderful", while admitting that it has nothing to with "reality".
Earlier this month, Mr Moore said actor Daniel Craig, who has portrayed 007 since 2006 "humanised Bond", moving it from the "misogynistic" and "violent" original that was not "terribly appealing to many women".
In recent years, there has been a debate about certain scenes in the film saga, which critics said were offensive and discriminatory.
