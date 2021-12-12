Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/fleming-rolling-in-grave-netizens-livid-after-bond-producer-says-next-007-could-be-non-binary-1091458178.html
'Fleming Rolling in Grave': Netizens Livid After Bond Producer Says Next 007 Could Be Non-Binary
'Fleming Rolling in Grave': Netizens Livid After Bond Producer Says Next 007 Could Be Non-Binary
The news comes amid speculation about the next installment of the famous spy saga and discussions about representation in the film industry. Some reports even suggested that the UK's next top spy could be a woman.
2021-12-12T11:14+0000
2021-12-12T11:15+0000
james bond
viral
woke
film industry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080672567_0:232:1600:1132_1920x0_80_0_0_bcb1f627ee318e79fe13b7c5cc75bb97.jpg
The next James Bond could be a non-binary figure, the saga's producer Barbara Broccoli has said. The 61-year-old, who has worked on 13 Bond films, including "Octopussy", "License to Kill", "Tomorrow Never Dies", and the latest one, "No Time to Die", made the statement while speaking on the podcast Girls on Film.Host Anna Smith quizzed Broccoli about the next film in the franchise and whether producers plan to introduce any changes to 007's identity and character.At the same time, she disproved rumours that Britain's most famous spy could be a woman.A non-binary person is defined as someone who doesn't identify as being female or male and uses pronouns like "they" or "them".The news has caused a torrent of angry comments on social media.Even people who are not fans of the saga voiced their discontent.Many users said they won't watch the next film if 007 is made a non-binary person.Others predicted the end of the franchise itself if producers go forward with the changes.Some netizens emphasised that the film's producers should stick to Ian Fleming's portrayal of James Bond.Many users wondered what the plot of the next movie would be like if 007 becomes non-binary.Still others directed their anger at Barbara Broccoli.Commenting on the proposed changes, one Hollywood producer, who spoke to the Daily Mail said that 007 "has to adapt to the times, but a non-binary [Bond] might be hard for fans to accept".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080672567_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_e4dbbe0de6af608256c385fded25fd66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
james bond, viral, woke, film industry

'Fleming Rolling in Grave': Netizens Livid After Bond Producer Says Next 007 Could Be Non-Binary

11:14 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 12.12.2021)
CC0 / / JAMES BOND
JAMES BOND - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The news comes amid speculation about the next installment of the famous spy saga and discussions about representation in the film industry. Some reports even suggested that the UK's next top spy could be a woman.
The next James Bond could be a non-binary figure, the saga's producer Barbara Broccoli has said. The 61-year-old, who has worked on 13 Bond films, including "Octopussy", "License to Kill", "Tomorrow Never Dies", and the latest one, "No Time to Die", made the statement while speaking on the podcast Girls on Film.
Host Anna Smith quizzed Broccoli about the next film in the franchise and whether producers plan to introduce any changes to 007's identity and character.

"Non-binary, perhaps, maybe one day?", Smith asked.

"Who knows? I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor", the film producer replied.

At the same time, she disproved rumours that Britain's most famous spy could be a woman.

"I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men. I think we should be making more films about women. I think Bond will be a man", Barbara Broccoli said.

A non-binary person is defined as someone who doesn't identify as being female or male and uses pronouns like "they" or "them".

The news has caused a torrent of angry comments on social media.



Even people who are not fans of the saga voiced their discontent.



Many users said they won't watch the next film if 007 is made a non-binary person.



Others predicted the end of the franchise itself if producers go forward with the changes.



Some netizens emphasised that the film's producers should stick to Ian Fleming's portrayal of James Bond.



Many users wondered what the plot of the next movie would be like if 007 becomes non-binary.



Still others directed their anger at Barbara Broccoli.


Commenting on the proposed changes, one Hollywood producer, who spoke to the Daily Mail said that 007 "has to adapt to the times, but a non-binary [Bond] might be hard for fans to accept".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:14 GMT'Fleming Rolling in Grave': Netizens Livid After Bond Producer Says Next 007 Could Be Non-Binary
11:12 GMTBorder Agents Warn New CBP Boss May 'Destroy' Agency as Migration Crisis Persists
10:19 GMTPutin Told Biden During Call Russian Troops Located Within Country's Borders Pose No Threat
10:10 GMTUK Queen Reportedly 'in the Dark' Over Prince Andrew's Defence Strategy in Giuffre Sex Abuse Scandal
10:04 GMTPolish Official Says US Softened Stance on Nord Stream 2 to Buy Temporary Peace
09:46 GMTPowerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand
09:35 GMTTrade, Security, & Palestinians Expected to Top Israeli PM Bennett's Agenda During Visit to UAE
09:18 GMTJoe Biden Blasted Online for Pushing Climate Agenda While Commenting on Deadly Storms in US
09:07 GMTCanberra Doesn't See Itself as 'a Party to the Case' of Julian Assange as US Wins Extradition Appeal
08:06 GMTFormer Barcelona Youth Chief Benaiges Accused of Sexual Abuse of Minors, Report Says
07:36 GMTOver 200,000 People Left Without Electricity in Ontario Due to Strong Wind
06:44 GMTBritney Spears' Father Asked Court to Grant Him Access to Singer's Estate, Report Says
06:31 GMTJapan to Cull 7,000 Chickens After New Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Aomori, Reports Say
06:29 GMTUK Media Publishes Photo of BoJo Holding No 10 2020 Xmas Quiz 'in Breach of COVID Laws'
06:04 GMTRussian Embassy Wishes Speedy Recovery to Victims of Deadly Tornadoes in US
05:48 GMTIndian PM's Twitter Account Hacked, Sharing Message That Country Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender
05:41 GMTSpanish Catholic Bishop Suspended for Marrying 'Satanic Ero-Fiction' Writer
05:41 GMTTruss and Le Drian Discuss 'Challenging Aggressors Like Russia'
05:17 GMTGas Explosion in Sicily Kills at Least Two People, Seven Remain Missing - Photos, Videos
04:09 GMTHouse COVID Panel Issues Warning After Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Refuses to Comply With Subpoena