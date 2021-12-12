https://sputniknews.com/20211212/fleming-rolling-in-grave-netizens-livid-after-bond-producer-says-next-007-could-be-non-binary-1091458178.html

'Fleming Rolling in Grave': Netizens Livid After Bond Producer Says Next 007 Could Be Non-Binary

'Fleming Rolling in Grave': Netizens Livid After Bond Producer Says Next 007 Could Be Non-Binary

The news comes amid speculation about the next installment of the famous spy saga and discussions about representation in the film industry. Some reports even suggested that the UK's next top spy could be a woman.

2021-12-12T11:14+0000

2021-12-12T11:14+0000

2021-12-12T11:15+0000

james bond

viral

woke

film industry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080672567_0:232:1600:1132_1920x0_80_0_0_bcb1f627ee318e79fe13b7c5cc75bb97.jpg

The next James Bond could be a non-binary figure, the saga's producer Barbara Broccoli has said. The 61-year-old, who has worked on 13 Bond films, including "Octopussy", "License to Kill", "Tomorrow Never Dies", and the latest one, "No Time to Die", made the statement while speaking on the podcast Girls on Film.Host Anna Smith quizzed Broccoli about the next film in the franchise and whether producers plan to introduce any changes to 007's identity and character.At the same time, she disproved rumours that Britain's most famous spy could be a woman.A non-binary person is defined as someone who doesn't identify as being female or male and uses pronouns like "they" or "them".The news has caused a torrent of angry comments on social media.Even people who are not fans of the saga voiced their discontent.Many users said they won't watch the next film if 007 is made a non-binary person.Others predicted the end of the franchise itself if producers go forward with the changes.Some netizens emphasised that the film's producers should stick to Ian Fleming's portrayal of James Bond.Many users wondered what the plot of the next movie would be like if 007 becomes non-binary.Still others directed their anger at Barbara Broccoli.Commenting on the proposed changes, one Hollywood producer, who spoke to the Daily Mail said that 007 "has to adapt to the times, but a non-binary [Bond] might be hard for fans to accept".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

james bond, viral, woke, film industry