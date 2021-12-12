'Fleming Rolling in Grave': Netizens Livid After Bond Producer Says Next 007 Could Be Non-Binary
"Non-binary, perhaps, maybe one day?", Smith asked.
"Who knows? I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor", the film producer replied.
"I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men. I think we should be making more films about women. I think Bond will be a man", Barbara Broccoli said.
The news has caused a torrent of angry comments on social media.
Beyond words to describe sickness.— Wilhemina Bothwell (@ettieeden) December 12, 2021
Ian Fleming must be rolling over in his grave...https://t.co/jhLcrpaBNg— Mike Bravo (@MikeBravoNC) December 12, 2021
Ffs just leave something alone... stop ruining things!!!— Jamie Henderson (@cca_nrfc) December 12, 2021
Even people who are not fans of the saga voiced their discontent.
I’ve never watched any of the James Bond movies so I’m not biased in this conversation. But wouldn’t it be best to come up with a franchise of their own with the main character being Non-Binary? Or even a new woman spy? Be original, and leave the classics as they are!— Freddie 🗯 (@Freddie_23_23) December 12, 2021
Many users said they won't watch the next film if 007 is made a non-binary person.
Quoting article...— Chris CPX (@ChristopherCPX) December 12, 2021
"...the character could identify as non-binary... "
Okay
And I'll identify as someone not watching James Bond movies anymore.
That will be one Bond movie I don't watch. https://t.co/atdMagjasz #FoxNews— j (@earthseige) December 12, 2021
Others predicted the end of the franchise itself if producers go forward with the changes.
James Bond could be the biggest financial flop in the future…https://t.co/XL17MTKiUE #FoxNews— Merrick96 🇬🇧🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@Merrick963) December 12, 2021
Will fail at box office.— America#1 (@DoNotForget_911) December 12, 2021
James Bond could be non-binary in future: 'It's open'https://t.co/XOl6FslDUB
Some netizens emphasised that the film's producers should stick to Ian Fleming's portrayal of James Bond.
This is insane. Create a new franchise with the lead character a woman/person of colour/gay/non-binary. Leave James Bond alone. It's a successful franchise as it is. Bond was created by Flemings as a straight white man who's handsome & charming with women https://t.co/Rv5bVRzjgd— مش مهم (@Gihan81) December 12, 2021
Then call it something else. This is not how Fleming intended it to be.— nico wurzer (@nicow86452535) December 12, 2021
Many users wondered what the plot of the next movie would be like if 007 becomes non-binary.
The evil misogynistic, homophobic villain is attempting to convert world in binary mode and implement regressive family values in schools and colleges...— AlanBravo (@SlayerLiberandu) December 12, 2021
Non-binary James Bond, pronoun they/them saves the day with the help of woke mob on Twitter and cancels the vilian
An excellent idea. But there is still too much wrong with Bond. Why does they have to kill the baddies? Surely it would be better to see Bond around the table negotiating peace treaties with baddies rather than despatching them. I'd also like to see Bond wearing unisex clothing— The Super History Buff (@super_buff) December 12, 2021
And they definitely should be vegan.— Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) December 12, 2021
Still others directed their anger at Barbara Broccoli.
And how do the producers identify themselves? Fluid C***s?— Sandro Martins🇬🇧🇬🇬🇧🇷 (@sanmarts) December 12, 2021
Just before Cubby Broccoli passed away he told his family “Don’t let them screw it up.” I guess his daughter, Barbara Broccoli, didn’t listen and is going to neuter #JamesBond and make him a eunuch. https://t.co/ElqXBIdesp— David Long (@david_d1421) December 12, 2021
Commenting on the proposed changes, one Hollywood producer, who spoke to the Daily Mail said that 007 "has to adapt to the times, but a non-binary [Bond] might be hard for fans to accept".