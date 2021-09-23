https://sputniknews.com/20210923/the-spy-who-abused-me-director-of-latest-bond-movie-calls-sean-connerys-007-a-rapist-1089331336.html

The Spy Who Abused Me: Director of Latest Bond Movie Calls Sean Connery's 007 a 'Rapist'

The statement comes seven days before the world premiere of the 25th film in the franchise, which has been delayed several times due to the departure of... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International

Sean Connery's James Bond was a rapist, said the director of the latest movie about 007 Cary Fukunaga. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the Emmy laureate spoke about the challenges of bringing the movie into a world that has been rocked by a string of accusations of sexual harassment against celebrities and high-profile figures across the globe, as well as feminist movement.Questions about the behaviour of Britain's top spy or rather his on-screen persona have been raised in the past, with some journalists and activists accusing 007 of sexism and misogyny. Cary Fukunaga appears to be among the critics.The scene the director mentions shows a nurse, portrayed by Patricia Fearing, pushing away James Bond after the spy forcibly kisses her. Moments later 007 tells the nurse that he won't reveal sensitive information to the woman's boss, but notes that his silence has a "price". He then advances on the woman as she says "Oh, no". The scene ends with the two entering a sauna and 007 taking off the nurse's clothes.Barbara Broccoli, who has worked on 11 films in the Bond saga, says people "are coming around to accepting that" some stuff in the series is "no longer acceptable".In order to create strong female characters as well as to avoid potential criticism, Fukunaga suggested to bring in a female screenwriter, namely Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator of "Fleabag".Fukunaga's statement comes a day after Daniel Craig, who has been portraying 007 since 2006's "Casino Royale", revealed he does not believe that a woman should play James Bond.The 25th movie in the Bond franchise titled "No Time to Die" will be released on 30 September. It will feature actors who appeared in previous installments - Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Lea Seydoux - as well as newcomers such as Ana de Armas ("Knives Out", "Bladerunner 2049") and Rami Malek ("Mr Robot", "Bohemian Rhapsody").

