Chris Noth’s Comments About Rape Resurface as Actor Faces Sexual Assault Allegations

Three women have come forward with accusations against the 67-year-old, who has categorically dismissed them. A fourth woman, actress-director Zoe Lister-Jones has accused the Golden Globes nominee of predatory behaviour

Chris Noth’s comments about rape have resurfaced as the Sex and the City star faces sexual assault allegations. In 2016, the actor gave an interview to Esquire, where he discussed his role in the movie White Girl. He portrayed a lawyer who helps drug addict Lea to get her boyfriend out of jail. Spoiler alert: Noth rapes the girl from behind when she falls unconscious after getting high on cocaine.The actor said he first rejected the part, thinking it was "too ugly", but then reconsidered saying he realised he was afraid of playing villains after years of playing heroes and nice guys. Noth then went on to say that the “instinct of predator is firmly entrenched in the male psyche”.Social media users drew attention to the similarities between the scene in the film and the statements made by women who have accused Chris Noth of sexual assault and rape.Last week, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with two women who described in detail how the actor had allegedly raped them. One woman, going under the pseudonym Zoe, said she became acquainted with Noth in 2004 while she was working "in an entry-level position at a high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business". The actor, who was at the height of his popularity thanks to his role as Mr Big in Sex and the City, began flirting with her, she claims. Zoe alleges she was raped by Noth from behind while facing a mirror after she went to his apartment in Los Angeles to return a book.During the sexual assault, the actor didn’t use protection, the woman alleges.The description of an incident given by the second woman, Lily, matches Zoe’s. She claims the incident occurred in 2015, when she was 25 and Noth was 60. The Sex and the City star invited her to "sample his collection of whiskeys". Lily alleges that the actor raped her from behind in front of a mirror.After the article was published, actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked with Chris Noth on Law & Order, posted a statement on her social media accusing the actor of predatory behaviour. On 18 December, a third woman accused the actor of sexual assault, which reportedly occurred in 2010 when she was 18.Chris Noth has categorically denied the accusations, saying the sexual encounters described in The Hollywood Reporter’s story were consensual. The actor’s publicist said Noth has no idea who the third woman is.The accusations follow the recent premiere of Sex and the City's reboot "And Just Like That", which came out on HBO earlier this month. The first two accusers said the publicity around the series, where Noth reprises his role as Mr Big, brought back "painful memories" of encounters with the actor.The LAPD said no formal charges had been brought against the 67-year-old, but that law enforcement was looking into the report the woman under pseudonym Zoe filed.

