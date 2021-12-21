Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/sex-and-the-city-star-chris-noth-booted-from-the-equaliser-after-sexual-assault-allegations-1091695738.html
'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Booted From 'The Equaliser' After Sexual Assault Allegations
'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Booted From 'The Equaliser' After Sexual Assault Allegations
His character will appear in only one upcoming episode of the show, according to AP.
2021-12-21T12:55+0000
2021-12-21T12:55+0000
Actor Chris Noth was fired from "The Equaliser" after sexual assault allegations against him emerged. In a joint statement on Monday, CBS and Universal Television said he will no longer be part of the show "effective immediately".The actor, who starred in "Sex and the City" and "Law &amp; Order" faced accusations last week after two women told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth had sexually assaulted them. The said incidents allegedly occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015. The report noted that the accusers do not know each other and even approached the outlet separately, months apart, as their testimonies were prompted by reports saying Noth would appear in the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That".Noth commented on the claims, saying they are categorically false and stressing the encounters were consensual and that he "didn't assault these women".So far, no formal charges have been brought against the actor.
'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Booted From 'The Equaliser' After Sexual Assault Allegations

12:55 GMT 21.12.2021
His character will appear in only one upcoming episode of the show, according to AP.
Actor Chris Noth was fired from "The Equaliser" after sexual assault allegations against him emerged. In a joint statement on Monday, CBS and Universal Television said he will no longer be part of the show "effective immediately".
The actor, who starred in "Sex and the City" and "Law & Order" faced accusations last week after two women told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth had sexually assaulted them. The said incidents allegedly occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015. The report noted that the accusers do not know each other and even approached the outlet separately, months apart, as their testimonies were prompted by reports saying Noth would appear in the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That".
Noth commented on the claims, saying they are categorically false and stressing the encounters were consensual and that he "didn't assault these women".

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women", he said.

So far, no formal charges have been brought against the actor.
