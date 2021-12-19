https://sputniknews.com/20211219/talent-agency-ditches-chris-noth-following-allegations-of-sexual-assault--1091635817.html

Talent Agency Refused to Work With Chris Noth Following Allegations of Sexual Assault

Chris Noth, 67, was dropped byf A3 Artists Agency, where he has been listed as a client, Fox News reported Saturday.In the wake of sexual assault accusations, other companies earlier terminated collaboration with the actor, including exercise bike brand Peloton, which recently ran an ad featuring Noth. Peloton has removed it from the web, saying in a statement that “every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously.”The actor has denied all accusations, saying they “are categorically false.”On 16 December, US media reported that the actor was accused of sexual misconduct by two women who used the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily. The alleged victims claimed that Noth assaulted them in two separate incidents, in 2004 and 2015, respectively. Another woman, under the pseudonym of Ava, claimed Friday that she also was a victim of Noth, according to a report by The Daily Beast.So far, no formal charges have been brought against the actor.

