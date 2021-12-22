https://sputniknews.com/20211222/sarah-jessica-parker-other-sex-and-the-city-stars-speak-on-chris-noth-sexual-assault-allegations-1091706773.html

Sarah Jessica Parker, Other 'Sex and the City' Stars Speak on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon—the lead trio of the "Sex and the City" reboot —issued a joint statement on Monday commending the women who have come forward with sexual assault claims against their former co-star.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon—the lead trio of the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..."—issued a joint statement on Monday commending the women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth, their former co-star. "We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it." The Hollywood Reporter broke the first sexual assault allegations earlier this month, recounting the alleged personal accounts of two women who said they were raped by the actor in 2004 and 2015. A day later, the Daily Beast reported allegations from a woman who said Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010, when she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at Da Marino NYC. The woman, who is admittedly friends with Maria Prudente, the article's author, claimed that the Daily Reporter piece encouraged her to tell her story. Noth has denied all the allegations. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross," Noth claimed in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, speaking of the first two allegations. Noth suggested that the timing of the allegations was odd, and that the encounters between the two women in 2004 and 2015 were "consensual." When asked about the third allegation, Noth's publicist told the Daily Beast that the actor "denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is." No formal charges have been filed against Noth.

