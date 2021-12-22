Registration was successful!
Sarah Jessica Parker, Other 'Sex and the City' Stars Speak on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations
Sarah Jessica Parker, Other 'Sex and the City' Stars Speak on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon—the lead trio of the "Sex and the City" reboot —issued a joint statement on Monday commending the women who have come forward with sexual assault claims against their former co-star.
2021-12-22T03:36+0000
2021-12-22T03:30+0000
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon—the lead trio of the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..."—issued a joint statement on Monday commending the women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth, their former co-star. "We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it." The Hollywood Reporter broke the first sexual assault allegations earlier this month, recounting the alleged personal accounts of two women who said they were raped by the actor in 2004 and 2015. A day later, the Daily Beast reported allegations from a woman who said Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010, when she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at Da Marino NYC. The woman, who is admittedly friends with Maria Prudente, the article's author, claimed that the Daily Reporter piece encouraged her to tell her story. Noth has denied all the allegations. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross," Noth claimed in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, speaking of the first two allegations. Noth suggested that the timing of the allegations was odd, and that the encounters between the two women in 2004 and 2015 were "consensual." When asked about the third allegation, Noth's publicist told the Daily Beast that the actor "denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is." No formal charges have been filed against Noth.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Other 'Sex and the City' Stars Speak on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations

03:36 GMT 22.12.2021
Chris Noth, left, and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the premiere of HBO's "And Just Like That" at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York.
Evan Craighead
Since December 16, at least three women have leveled rape and sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, 67, a star of the "Sex and the City" series who's character was killed off in an HBO Max reboot. Noth denies the allegations, but has been fired from CBS' "The Equalizer" and had a Christmas-themed Peloton commercial pulled from broadcast.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon—the lead trio of the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..."—issued a joint statement on Monday commending the women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth, their former co-star.
"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences," the three actresses wrote.
"We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."
The Hollywood Reporter broke the first sexual assault allegations earlier this month, recounting the alleged personal accounts of two women who said they were raped by the actor in 2004 and 2015.
A day later, the Daily Beast reported allegations from a woman who said Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010, when she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at Da Marino NYC. The woman, who is admittedly friends with Maria Prudente, the article's author, claimed that the Daily Reporter piece encouraged her to tell her story.
Noth has denied all the allegations.
Talent Agency Ditches Chris Noth Following Allegations of Sexual Assault
19 December, 00:23 GMT
Talent Agency Ditches Chris Noth Following Allegations of Sexual Assault
19 December, 00:23 GMT
"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross," Noth claimed in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, speaking of the first two allegations.
Noth suggested that the timing of the allegations was odd, and that the encounters between the two women in 2004 and 2015 were "consensual."

"It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," he said.

When asked about the third allegation, Noth's publicist told the Daily Beast that the actor "denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is."
No formal charges have been filed against Noth.
