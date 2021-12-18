https://sputniknews.com/20211218/wasnt-hearing-no-another-woman-claims-sac-star-chris-noth-sexually-assaulted-her---report-1091618829.html

'Wasn't Hearing No': Another Woman Claims SAC Star Chris Noth Sexually Assaulted Her - Report

'Wasn't Hearing No': Another Woman Claims SAC Star Chris Noth Sexually Assaulted Her - Report

This week, The Hollywood Reporter detailed the allegations made against Noth by two women who went by the pseudonyms Lily and Zoe and accused him of sexually abusing them on two separate occasions, one in 2004 and another in 2015.

2021-12-18T03:55+0000

2021-12-18T03:55+0000

2021-12-18T03:55+0000

hollywood actors

society

us

sexual assault

tv series

sexual scandal

sexual harassment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091619344_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4eed97896364609e904e1bd65329bf.jpg

As if it wasn't enough for Mr. Big to die in the reboot of the cult series: yet another woman, a 30-year-old software executive, has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Sex and the City actor Chris Noth, The Daily Beast reported on Friday.According to the woman's claims, who went under the name of Ava, the incident happened while she working as a hostess and lounge singer at the Midtown Manhattan restaurant Da Marino in 2010. Ava (the name was reportedly changed to keep her real identity a secret) told the outlet that she was 18 at the time, and Noth was 55.The latest alleged victim reportedly came forward with her allegation on Thursday in the aftermath of The Hollywood Reporter piece, claiming to have written an account of her assault in October of 2020.At the time, the alleged victim had just graduated from an acting conservatory and was in desperate need of side employment to support her acting career. Further, the woman shared the peculiarities of her then job, especially noting that singing was the best part of it.According to the woman, Noth was always inebriated when he arrived at Da Marino.However, Ava reportedly confessed that it was somehow even thrilling that the man from her beloved series was touching her.But after that, things reportedly got unpleasant. Ava's manager told her at the end of her shift that he would pay her in the office, which was accessible through the kitchen, according to the report. Then, the lights went out behind her as she gathered her coat and pay envelope. Noth had made his way into the office, she told The Daily Beast.Next, Noth allegedly pulled her body against a desk and began kissing her. He felt her tampon after pulling down her tights to digitally penetrate her, i.e. using his fingers. And the woman claimed she hoped that would stop the actor.Instead, Noth groped her and asked if she was nearing the end of her period, according to the report. To create extra distance, she moved into an office chair and put her arms and legs against his torso, pushing him away. According to the woman, Noth perked up upon hearing this, letting Ava out of the office. Then he reportedly offered to send a car for her to give her a ride up to his home, but Ava fled and never replied to his subsequent messages.According to the outlet, the woman did not keep the incident a secret for 11 years, and told the restaurant management about the incident the next day, but her story was not believed. The young woman also talked about what happened to her friends, and The Daily Beast confirmed that they saw a comment on her Facebook page from a friend who expressed sympathy, but warned that such things should not be made up for fun, "and I hope you realize that as well."Noth's spokesman reportedly told the outlet in response to the allegations that the actor "denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is." Earlier this week, the actor refuted prior accusations, claiming that "these stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross."Both women who made earlier accusations reportedly told the media that Noth forced himself on them, raping them in front of a mirror from behind. Both alleged victims refused for their own reasons to contact the police when the purported attacks took place, and it was the launch of the And Just Like That series in which the character of Noth reappeared that caused painful memories for them.

https://sputniknews.com/20211217/and-just-like-that-chris-noth-denies-sexually-assaulting-two-women-1091591285.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

hollywood actors, society, us, sexual assault, tv series, sexual scandal, sexual harassment