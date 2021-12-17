https://sputniknews.com/20211217/and-just-like-that-chris-noth-denies-sexually-assaulting-two-women-1091591285.html

And Just Like That... Chris Noth Denies Sexually Assaulting Two Women

'Mr. Big' has questioned the timing of the sexual assault allegations, as they were made public in the wake of the premiere of "And Just Like That"

Sex and The City star Chris Noth has denied the allegations of sexual assault made against him by two different women as "categorically false".The 67-year-old actor insisted that the sexual encounters were consensual, adding "it's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women." Noth referred to the fact that the allegations were made public a week after the premiere of the much-anticipated "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That".His response came in response to accusations made by two different women which were published in The Hollywood Reporter. Two women, using the pseudonyms Lily and Zoe, accused Noth of sexually assaulting them on two separate incidents. Zoe approached The Hollywood Reporter, claiming that she had met the actor in 2004 when she was 22. According to the woman, Noth raped her in his apartment in Los Angeles. Zoe says she went to a medical centre following the alleged assault, told the staff about it, but decided not to report it to the police out of fear she'd been fired.Lily, in turn, contacted the media outlet in August, saying she'd met 'Mr. Big' in a New York night club back in 2015, when she was 25 years old. The woman claims he asked her to dinner before inviting her back to his apartment, where she "cautiously entertained" him kissing her but grew uncomfortable with his sexual advances. Sha says he had sex with her, leaving her feeling "totally violated". Lily says she had told a friend about the alleged incident but refused to report it to the police. The women approached The Hollywood Reporter separately and did not know each other. They said that promotions and press coverage of "And Just Like That", in which Noth reprises his role as Mr. Big, stirred up painful memories.No formal charges have been brought against the actor.

