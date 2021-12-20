https://sputniknews.com/20211220/quick-spreading-omicron-variant-now-dominant-covid-19-strain-in-us-making-up-73-of-cases-cdc-says-1091680039.html

Quick-Spreading Omicron Variant Now Dominant COVID-19 Strain in US, Making Up 73% of Cases, CDC Says

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Monday that 73% of the new COVID-19 cases detected in the previous week were from the... 20.12.2021, Sputnik International

The variant has quickly displaced Delta as the dominant strain in the US, which has reigned supreme since the summer. Both variants have evolved to be more infectious than previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, with Omicron containing an exceptional number of changes to its infection tool, called the spike protein, making it a "variant of concern" for the World Health Organization (WHO).The WHO revealed on Monday that Omicron spreads even faster than Delta and has the ability to penetrate the immune systems of people who have previously had COVID-19 or been vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.In several US cities, Omicron had already become the dominant strain, accounting for perhaps 90% of new cases in New York City, which set new records last week for daily number of new cases. In Washington DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on Monday after seeing a similarly dramatic and record-setting spike in cases. The first Omicron case was only identified in the US three weeks ago.US President Joe Biden rejected the notion of a new lockdown on Monday, instead redoubling his administration's message for Americans to get vaccinated, including getting a booster shot that can better protect against the virus. However, a Friday statement by his spokesperson, Jen Psaki, that shamed unvaccinated people fell flat and was widely panned for its perceived callousness."We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this," Psaki said. "For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm."The nationwide spike has come just days before the Christmas holiday, when 109 million Americans are expected to travel to see their families, according to American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates.

