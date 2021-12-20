https://sputniknews.com/20211220/elon-musk-says-will-pay-more-than-11bln-in-taxes-in-2021-1091660261.html

Elon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021

Elon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021

The founder of SpaceX and Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk, said on Monday that for the entirety of 2021, he will pay over $11 billion in taxes.

2021-12-20T06:49+0000

2021-12-20T06:49+0000

2021-12-20T07:12+0000

elon musk

us

tax

taxes

business

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081383112_0:0:2990:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_33e848afd53815faf4db349faae316f1.jpg

His statement follows US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a long-time advocate for raising taxes on the rich by taxing their overall assets, saying on Twitter last week that the tax code must change so that the "Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else".In an immediate reply to Warren, Musk noted that he would pay "more taxes than any American in history this year".According to Forbes' real-time billionaires list, Musk comes is in first place surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $244.2 billion as of Monday. On 13 December, Time magazine named Musk "Person of the Year 2021".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

elon musk, us, tax, taxes, business