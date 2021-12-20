Registration was successful!
Elon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021
Elon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021
The founder of SpaceX and Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk, said on Monday that for the entirety of 2021, he will pay over $11 billion in taxes.
2021-12-20T06:49+0000
2021-12-20T07:12+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081383112_0:0:2990:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_33e848afd53815faf4db349faae316f1.jpg
His statement follows US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a long-time advocate for raising taxes on the rich by taxing their overall assets, saying on Twitter last week that the tax code must change so that the "Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else".In an immediate reply to Warren, Musk noted that he would pay "more taxes than any American in history this year".According to Forbes' real-time billionaires list, Musk comes is in first place surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $244.2 billion as of Monday. On 13 December, Time magazine named Musk "Person of the Year 2021".
elon musk, us, tax, taxes, business

Elon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021

06:49 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 07:12 GMT 20.12.2021)
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Hannibal Hanschke
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The founder of SpaceX and Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk, said on Monday that for the entirety of 2021, he will pay over $11 billion in taxes.

"For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year", Musk said on Twitter.

His statement follows US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a long-time advocate for raising taxes on the rich by taxing their overall assets, saying on Twitter last week that the tax code must change so that the "Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else".
In an immediate reply to Warren, Musk noted that he would pay "more taxes than any American in history this year".
According to Forbes' real-time billionaires list, Musk comes is in first place surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $244.2 billion as of Monday. On 13 December, Time magazine named Musk "Person of the Year 2021".
