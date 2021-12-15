Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/twitter-on-fire-after-elon-musk-calls-elizabeth-warren-senator-karen-in-spat-over-taxes-1091536215.html
Twitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes
Twitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes
Elon Musk has had a strained relationship with the Democrats ever since the coronavirus pandemic, when he clashed swords with Californian authorities over safety measures.
2021-12-15T09:36+0000
2021-12-15T09:36+0000
joe biden
bernie sanders
elon musk
elizabeth warren
tax evasion
taxes
democrats
inequality
feud
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091055440_0:169:2783:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_1a817f2a2f7016f04c926e52285dee09.jpg
Elon Musk set Twitter on fire after the tech maverick locked horns with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).The feud began after the lawmaker suggested that Musk, the world's richest man, lives off society due to the "rigged" tax code of the United States, referring to a report by ProPublica, revealing that several US billionaires, including Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, business magnate Warren Buffett, and Musk paid no taxes.The outlet cited a "vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data", which showed that Musk paid no income tax in 2018 with capital losses.The SpaceX and Tesla CEO quickly launched a diatribe against the Democrat. Musk said that he is going to pay more taxes than anyone else in the history of the US, apparently referring to the proposed billionaire tax the Biden administration plans to introduce. According to a forecast by The Washington Post, the tech maverick, whose net worth currently stands at $251 billion, would pay $50 billion in taxes under the new legislation over its first five years.Musk then tweeted "Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already", apparently referring to the massive spending packages proposed by the Democrats before attacking Warren personally. He first posted a news article accusing the lawmaker of lying about her ancestry, before calling Elizabeth Warren "Senator Karen". Warren, who is white, has for years claimed that she has some Native American ancestry, specifically from the Cherokee tribe. The senator even took a DNA test, which showed that she is mostly European, but strongly "supported the existence of an admixed Native American ancestor" in the range of "6 to 10 generations ago". Her claim has been criticised by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as well as Native American tribal leaders.Karen is a pejorative slang term used to describe angry middle-aged white women, often racist, who use their privilege to demand their own way. When depicted in memes, Karen asks to speak to the manager or calls police.Elon Musk's feud with Elizabeth Warren made waves on social media.While one side supported the Massachusetts senator…….the other side backed Musk.Many deemed that Musk's Karen remark was rude and severely chastised the entrepreneur for it.Other users accused Warren of hypocrisy and said she herself is a parasite.Still others simply enjoyed the moment.This is not the first time that the Tesla CEO has clashed with a Democrat. Last month, Musk snapped at Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders after the latter suggested that billionaires should pay more in taxes. Musk responded to Sanders, who is one of the nation's oldest lawmakers, saying "I keep forgetting that you're still alive".
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091055440_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15709e3f1986f65ed1faa367ecff2f64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, bernie sanders, elon musk, elizabeth warren, tax evasion, taxes, democrats, inequality, feud, social media, billionaires, viral

Twitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes

09:36 GMT 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / Patrick PleulTesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / Patrick Pleul
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Elon Musk has had a strained relationship with the Democrats ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, when he clashed swords with Californian authorities over safety measures that prohibited his company Tesla from reopening its factory in the city of Fremont.
Elon Musk set Twitter on fire after the tech maverick locked horns with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
The feud began after the lawmaker suggested that Musk, the world's richest man, lives off society due to the "rigged" tax code of the United States, referring to a report by ProPublica, revealing that several US billionaires, including Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, business magnate Warren Buffett, and Musk paid no taxes.

The outlet cited a "vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data", which showed that Musk paid no income tax in 2018 with capital losses.

"Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes", Elizabeth Warren wrote, referring to Time magazine's decision to bestow the title on Musk.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO quickly launched a diatribe against the Democrat. Musk said that he is going to pay more taxes than anyone else in the history of the US, apparently referring to the proposed billionaire tax the Biden administration plans to introduce. According to a forecast by The Washington Post, the tech maverick, whose net worth currently stands at $251 billion, would pay $50 billion in taxes under the new legislation over its first five years.

Musk then tweeted "Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already", apparently referring to the massive spending packages proposed by the Democrats before attacking Warren personally.

He first posted a news article accusing the lawmaker of lying about her ancestry, before calling Elizabeth Warren "Senator Karen".

"You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason. Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen", Musk wrote.

Warren, who is white, has for years claimed that she has some Native American ancestry, specifically from the Cherokee tribe. The senator even took a DNA test, which showed that she is mostly European, but strongly "supported the existence of an admixed Native American ancestor" in the range of "6 to 10 generations ago". Her claim has been criticised by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as well as Native American tribal leaders.

Karen is a pejorative slang term used to describe angry middle-aged white women, often racist, who use their privilege to demand their own way. When depicted in memes, Karen asks to speak to the manager or calls police.

Elon Musk's feud with Elizabeth Warren made waves on social media.


While one side supported the Massachusetts senator…



….the other side backed Musk.


Many deemed that Musk's Karen remark was rude and severely chastised the entrepreneur for it.



Other users accused Warren of hypocrisy and said she herself is a parasite.



Still others simply enjoyed the moment.
This is not the first time that the Tesla CEO has clashed with a Democrat. Last month, Musk snapped at Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders after the latter suggested that billionaires should pay more in taxes. Musk responded to Sanders, who is one of the nation's oldest lawmakers, saying "I keep forgetting that you're still alive".
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
gwgabriel walmper
15 December, 12:40 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:21 GMTUK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar
10:12 GMTGermany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says
09:54 GMTUS Still Ready to Sell F-35s to UAE, Blinken Says After Abu Dhabi Suspends $23 Bln Defence Deal
09:48 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
09:36 GMTTwitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes
09:33 GMTNew 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Barely Mentions JK Rowling After Being Targeted by Trans Activists
09:29 GMTSushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
09:22 GMTSouth African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole
09:21 GMTBrussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act
08:52 GMT5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Iran
08:20 GMTSole Survivor of Indian Military Helicopter Crash Which Killed Defence Chief Succumbs to Injuries
08:18 GMT#MeToo Movement Reaches Israel's Haredi Community But Majority Still Won't Break Silence
08:06 GMTGerman Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to Assassinate Saxony Head
07:32 GMTNASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First Ever to 'Touch' Sun
07:28 GMTTen Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast
07:20 GMTPep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club
07:13 GMTBiden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
07:08 GMTUS Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
07:03 GMT500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour
07:02 GMTBeijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics