Prince Andrew's Bid to Portray Accuser as 'Money-Hungry Sex Kitten' Dismissed as PR Stunt by Judge



Prince Andrew's defence has reportedly failed to have newspaper cuttings describing his accuser Giuffre as a "money-hungry sex kitten" taken into account as part of an effort to throw out her abuse complaint against the royal.

Prince Andrew’s legal team has failed to have newspaper cuttings describing his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, as a "money-hungry sex kitten" taken into account as part of an effort to throw out her abuse complaint against the royal, reported The Daily Telegraph.District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the request to consider the press reports, as well as a 139-page manuscript, The Billionaire's Playboy Club, written by Giuffre.However, he agreed to take into account a settlement deal made between Giuffre (nee Roberts) and the late tycoon Jeffrey Epstein in 2009. The Duke of York’s defence team has argued it contains a release that invalidates her claim against him.Virginia Guiffre, 38, filed a civil lawsuit against the embattled Duke of York in September, alleging she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the Queen’s son on three occasions when she was 17 – a minor according to US law. The first time was purportedly at the London townhouse of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged madam, or “pimp." Maxwell is currently on trial in New York, charged with grooming and sex trafficking girls for the financier.The second time, in early 2001, was supposedly at Epstein's New York mansion, and the third time was on the tycoon's private island in the Caribbean. Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages.The Duke’s lawyers have been striving to have the “baseless” civil action dismissed, arguing that “sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth."In October, the lawyers submitted a rebuttal of the Guiffre complaint, while attaching as evidence several media reports and the accuser’s manuscript depicting her time spent with Epstein.Giuffre was branded a “money-hungry sex kitten” in one US newspaper report based on alleged former friends suggesting she had revelled in the “high life” and bragged about the money she made.A story published in the New York Daily News in 2015 claimed “Giuffre also was trained to and did, in fact, recruit other young women into Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.” Also attached was an interview with the accuser’s ex-boyfriend, Philip Guderyon, who purportedly drove her to Epstein's Palm Beach mansion.The 2011 interview Giuffre gave the Mail on Sunday had also been submitted as evidence, including the photograph of her with the Duke that the embattled royal insisted is doctored. Prince Andrew claims he can't remember meeting the woman.In their filing to have the suit dismissed, the royal’s defence led by Andrew Brettler accused Giuffre of profiting off her claims of abuse by "selling stories and photographs to the press" and entering into "secret agreements" to settle claims against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend.They also pointed to the undisclosed sum that the woman received through a settlement with the Epstein Victims Compensation Fund (EVFF)Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers had argued against the 2009 settlement deal being considered as evidence in court, claiming it was “irrelevant” as the Duke was not a party to those legal proceedings and was therefore not covered by the release.Judge Kaplan is set to hear arguments on Prince Andrew’s motion to dismiss the sex abuse case against him on 4 January.

4Justice Wait. I thought Andy's whole defense was he never knew this girl, never met her and the photo of them together is fake. If that's true, why the need for slandering her? 1

Alba1970 Andrew is nothing but a grubby paedophile he thinks that being a Royal he can do as he pleases and should be beyond the powers of the law and the courts ... if found guilty he should be jailed for the rest of his life 0

