Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/prince-andrews-lawyers-claim-royals-accuser-was-of-age-when-purported-intercourse-occurred-1091545577.html
Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Claim Royal’s Accuser Was of Age When Purported Intercourse Occurred
Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Claim Royal’s Accuser Was of Age When Purported Intercourse Occurred
The second son of Queen Elizabeth has been accused by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, of sleeping with her when she was a minor. The... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T13:35+0000
2021-12-15T13:35+0000
ghislaine maxwell
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
rape
sexual abuse
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083553787_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_a87f5de43d84dd903b4fe3b0095dae0c.jpg
Prince Andrew’s legal team has asked a US judge to throw out the case against the royal, arguing that the legal mechanism mentioned in the lawsuit is unconstitutional, The Times reported, citing court documents.According to the newspaper, the royal’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, filed the case under the New York Child Victims’ Act, which classifies those under the age of 18 as minors. Mrs Giuffre, who is now 38, has claimed that Andrew sexually abused her in London when she was 17.However, in a letter to the judge, the royal’s lawyers wrote that the New York Child Victims' Act is "not a reasonable mechanism to address the injustice of child sexual abuse" in the state, as the age of consent in New York is 17.In addition, the duke’s legal team stressed that accusers must establish a lack of consent by "implied threat", but there are no third parties that can testify to the alleged abuse.Connection to Jeffrey Epstein and Court SettlementVirginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) is one of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexual abuse and rape by dozens of women. Epstein had many acquaintances in high circles - presidents, entrepreneurs, billionaires, celebrities, and royals, including Prince Andrew. Giuffre claims she became acquainted with Epstein at the age of 17 after she was hired as a masseuse by his ex-girlfriend and life companion Ghislaine Maxwell. The mother of three has alleged that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to London when she was a minor and forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew, who slept two more times with Virginia without her consent.Prince Andrew has categorically dismissed the accusations, saying he has an alibi for the day the purported sexual intercourse occurred in London and maintained he had never met Giuffre. However, there is at least one photo showing the royal with the girl, and a woman has claimed to have seen the duke dancing with Giuffre at a night club. One of Jeffrey Epstein’s former employees also claims to have seen the two together.The royal’s legal team has attempted to throw out the lawsuit. On Tuesday, they again mentioned the 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein as the reason the case should be dismissed.Back then, Virginia Giuffre sued Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount of money. Prince Andrew's lawyers have argued that the settlement protects the royal "from any and all liability" as it apparently made Epstein, his co-conspirators, and friends immune to further lawsuits.Mrs Guiffre's legal team has insisted that the settlement is "irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew".Judge Loretta Preska, who presides over the case, said that the settlement should be made public on or before 22 December if Epstein’s estate has no objection.Prince Andrew’s trial is set to begin in late 2022.Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his prison cell on 10 August 2019, a month after his arrest on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. His alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is now on trial in New York and faces eight charges, including enticing a minor as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. If found guilty, Maxwell, who is 59, may face up to 80 years in prison. She claims she is innocent.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083553787_701:339:2978:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_866360cc95a3f3a524262a52fa2ba230.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, rape, sexual abuse, uk

Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Claim Royal’s Accuser Was of Age When Purported Intercourse Occurred

13:35 GMT 15.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYSBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The second son of Queen Elizabeth has been accused by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, of sleeping with her when she was a minor. The Duke of York has categorically denied the accusations and said he had never met her.
Prince Andrew’s legal team has asked a US judge to throw out the case against the royal, arguing that the legal mechanism mentioned in the lawsuit is unconstitutional, The Times reported, citing court documents.
According to the newspaper, the royal’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, filed the case under the New York Child Victims’ Act, which classifies those under the age of 18 as minors. Mrs Giuffre, who is now 38, has claimed that Andrew sexually abused her in London when she was 17.
However, in a letter to the judge, the royal’s lawyers wrote that the New York Child Victims' Act is "not a reasonable mechanism to address the injustice of child sexual abuse" in the state, as the age of consent in New York is 17.

In addition, the duke’s legal team stressed that accusers must establish a lack of consent by "implied threat", but there are no third parties that can testify to the alleged abuse.

"Here, the only witnesses to the purported implied threats under which Giuffre allegedly engaged in unconsented sex acts with Prince Andrew are [Jeffrey] Epstein (deceased), [Ghislaine] Maxwell (incarcerated), Prince Andrew (the accused) and Giuffre herself", the lawyers wrote.

Connection to Jeffrey Epstein and Court Settlement

Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) is one of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexual abuse and rape by dozens of women. Epstein had many acquaintances in high circles - presidents, entrepreneurs, billionaires, celebrities, and royals, including Prince Andrew. Giuffre claims she became acquainted with Epstein at the age of 17 after she was hired as a masseuse by his ex-girlfriend and life companion Ghislaine Maxwell.

The mother of three has alleged that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to London when she was a minor and forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew, who slept two more times with Virginia without her consent.

Prince Andrew has categorically dismissed the accusations, saying he has an alibi for the day the purported sexual intercourse occurred in London and maintained he had never met Giuffre.

However, there is at least one photo showing the royal with the girl, and a woman has claimed to have seen the duke dancing with Giuffre at a night club. One of Jeffrey Epstein’s former employees also claims to have seen the two together.
© Photo : Florida Southern District CourtPrince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
© Photo : Florida Southern District Court


The royal’s legal team has attempted to throw out the lawsuit. On Tuesday, they again mentioned the 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein as the reason the case should be dismissed.

Back then, Virginia Giuffre sued Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount of money. Prince Andrew's lawyers have argued that the settlement protects the royal "from any and all liability" as it apparently made Epstein, his co-conspirators, and friends immune to further lawsuits.

Mrs Guiffre's legal team has insisted that the settlement is "irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew".
Judge Loretta Preska, who presides over the case, said that the settlement should be made public on or before 22 December if Epstein’s estate has no objection.

"[The court has questioned ] whether any proper purpose would be served by the continued secrecy of the document save, perhaps, the dollar amount the settlement provided it for", Ms Preska said.

Prince Andrew’s trial is set to begin in late 2022.

Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his prison cell on 10 August 2019, a month after his arrest on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. His alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is now on trial in New York and faces eight charges, including enticing a minor as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. If found guilty, Maxwell, who is 59, may face up to 80 years in prison. She claims she is innocent.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:35 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Claim Royal’s Accuser Was of Age When Purported Intercourse Occurred
13:30 GMTFinancial Times Follows Time Magazine in Calling Elon Musk Person of the Year
13:27 GMTKentucky: Mayfield Residents in Dire Straits as Biden Set to Visit Tornado-Ravaged State
13:06 GMTSix Tesla Workers Sue Company Over 'Workplace Sexual Harassment'
12:37 GMTUK Prime Minister Promises Buildup of NATO Forces in Bloc's Periphery 'if Russia Invades Ukraine'
12:30 GMTBoris Johnson Vows to 'Get on With Job' Amid Tory Rebellion Over COVID Rules
12:21 GMTReal Madrid 'Play Waiting Game' Over Erling Haaland Despite Barca's Interest in Signing Footballer
12:11 GMTAvian Flu Alert: 25,000 Birds to be Culled in Indian State of Kerala
12:08 GMTTrump Claims Mike Pence Was 'Mortally Wounded' by His Inaction on 6 January, Lacks Support From GOP
11:58 GMTRussian Envoy Slams German Court Ruling on Khangoshvili Murder Case as Politically-Motivated
11:35 GMTTwo Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Video
11:34 GMTDemocrats 'Are Going to Win' 2022 Midterms, Biden Says as His Approval Ratings Plummet
11:27 GMTManchester City Legend Sergio Aguero in Tears as He Announces Retirement Due to Heart Issue - Video
11:24 GMTUK Aid Agencies to Launch Fundraising Appeal for Afghan Children
11:13 GMTGreece Receives Spain's Assurances to Deliver No Weapons to Turkey
11:00 GMT'I Was Trapped': Ben Affleck in Hot Water for Blaming Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for His Alcoholism
10:55 GMTLithuania Recalls Top Envoy to China for Consultations Amid Rift Over Taiwan
10:54 GMTPutin, Xi Slam AUKUS for Undermining Nuclear Balance, Fuelling Tensions
10:52 GMTMajor EU States Reportedly Oppose Sanctioning Russia Over 'Ukraine Invasion', Want to Focus on Talks
10:34 GMTI Have No Doubt He Will Die if Extradited to US, Julian Assange's Brother Says