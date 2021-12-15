https://sputniknews.com/20211215/prince-andrews-lawyers-claim-royals-accuser-was-of-age-when-purported-intercourse-occurred-1091545577.html

Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Claim Royal’s Accuser Was of Age When Purported Intercourse Occurred

Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Claim Royal’s Accuser Was of Age When Purported Intercourse Occurred

The second son of Queen Elizabeth has been accused by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, of sleeping with her when she was a minor. The... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-15T13:35+0000

2021-12-15T13:35+0000

2021-12-15T13:35+0000

ghislaine maxwell

prince andrew

jeffrey epstein

rape

sexual abuse

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083553787_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_a87f5de43d84dd903b4fe3b0095dae0c.jpg

Prince Andrew’s legal team has asked a US judge to throw out the case against the royal, arguing that the legal mechanism mentioned in the lawsuit is unconstitutional, The Times reported, citing court documents.According to the newspaper, the royal’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, filed the case under the New York Child Victims’ Act, which classifies those under the age of 18 as minors. Mrs Giuffre, who is now 38, has claimed that Andrew sexually abused her in London when she was 17.However, in a letter to the judge, the royal’s lawyers wrote that the New York Child Victims' Act is "not a reasonable mechanism to address the injustice of child sexual abuse" in the state, as the age of consent in New York is 17.In addition, the duke’s legal team stressed that accusers must establish a lack of consent by "implied threat", but there are no third parties that can testify to the alleged abuse.Connection to Jeffrey Epstein and Court SettlementVirginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) is one of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexual abuse and rape by dozens of women. Epstein had many acquaintances in high circles - presidents, entrepreneurs, billionaires, celebrities, and royals, including Prince Andrew. Giuffre claims she became acquainted with Epstein at the age of 17 after she was hired as a masseuse by his ex-girlfriend and life companion Ghislaine Maxwell. The mother of three has alleged that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to London when she was a minor and forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew, who slept two more times with Virginia without her consent.Prince Andrew has categorically dismissed the accusations, saying he has an alibi for the day the purported sexual intercourse occurred in London and maintained he had never met Giuffre. However, there is at least one photo showing the royal with the girl, and a woman has claimed to have seen the duke dancing with Giuffre at a night club. One of Jeffrey Epstein’s former employees also claims to have seen the two together.The royal’s legal team has attempted to throw out the lawsuit. On Tuesday, they again mentioned the 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein as the reason the case should be dismissed.Back then, Virginia Giuffre sued Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount of money. Prince Andrew's lawyers have argued that the settlement protects the royal "from any and all liability" as it apparently made Epstein, his co-conspirators, and friends immune to further lawsuits.Mrs Guiffre's legal team has insisted that the settlement is "irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew".Judge Loretta Preska, who presides over the case, said that the settlement should be made public on or before 22 December if Epstein’s estate has no objection.Prince Andrew’s trial is set to begin in late 2022.Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his prison cell on 10 August 2019, a month after his arrest on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. His alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is now on trial in New York and faces eight charges, including enticing a minor as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. If found guilty, Maxwell, who is 59, may face up to 80 years in prison. She claims she is innocent.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, rape, sexual abuse, uk