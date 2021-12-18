'My Cringe Meter Exploded': White House’s Booster Shot Promotion Via Cappella Band Roasted Online
15:00 GMT 18.12.2021 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 18.12.2021)
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHSThe Pentatonix perform before the 89th lighting of the The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2021.
Commenting on the video that has been posted on the White House’s official Twitter account, some netizens expressed doubt that it would help “change the minds of people who haven't got vaccinated.”
A recent attempt by the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination with the help of acappella singing group Pentatonix has been met with a rather lukewarm response online.
A short video tweeted by the White House’s official account shows Pentatonix singing a song urging viewers to “get your booster."
“Just like a seat for a little kid, just like the heat from a rocket ship, sometimes all you need is a booster,” the group can be heard singing in the video.
“We can’t shout ‘get your booster’ from the rooftops of the White House, so we asked @PTXofficial to do us one better,” the tweet’s caption says.
We can’t shout ‘get your booster’ from the rooftops of the White House, so we asked @PTXofficial to do us one better. Find a booster or vaccine appointment near you at https://t.co/S2DQV6MlBv. pic.twitter.com/r1jwgbHEZ2— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 17, 2021
Many social media users, however, have not been particularly responsive to the message, branding it as “garbage” and “ridiculous” and expressing doubt that it will help “change the minds of people who haven't got vaccinated.”
I’m 100% pro boosters and vaccines, but this is garbage. It’s not a marketing ploy or some promotion, it’s for your health. Leave this to the doctors.— ACC CHAMPYINZ (@pittjku) December 17, 2021
Where is the dislike button when you need it??? This is getting a little ridiculous folks.— Zach Brown (@Zbrown1212) December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
if anything is gonna change the minds of people who haven't got vaccinated, it's an acapella group— jimbo (@jimbos_account) December 17, 2021
“My cringe meter just exploded,” one user wrote. The comment has been "liked" around 1,100 times.
My cringe meter just exploded.— Rob Reber (@RREEB9) December 17, 2021
This isn’t the first time the Biden administration has bene roasted for a digital stunt; a viral video that featuring both Joe Biden and TV presenter Bill Nye “the Science Guy” promoting the “Build Back Better” agenda was also mocked by netizens.