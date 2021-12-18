Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/my-cringe-meter-exploded-white-houses-booster-shot-promotion-via-cappella-band-roasted-online-1091628492.html
'My Cringe Meter Exploded': White House’s Booster Shot Promotion Via Cappella Band Roasted Online
'My Cringe Meter Exploded': White House’s Booster Shot Promotion Via Cappella Band Roasted Online
Commenting on the video that has been posted on the White House’s official Twitter account, some netizens expressed doubt that it would help “change the minds... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-18T15:00+0000
2021-12-18T15:03+0000
white house
criticism
vaccination
video
social media
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091629306_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9380c03e607b5e547b0eabd9302baf57.jpg
A recent attempt by the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination with the help of acappella singing group Pentatonix has been met with a rather lukewarm response online.A short video tweeted by the White House’s official account shows Pentatonix singing a song urging viewers to “get your booster."“Just like a seat for a little kid, just like the heat from a rocket ship, sometimes all you need is a booster,” the group can be heard singing in the video.“We can’t shout ‘get your booster’ from the rooftops of the White House, so we asked @PTXofficial to do us one better,” the tweet’s caption says.Many social media users, however, have not been particularly responsive to the message, branding it as “garbage” and “ridiculous” and expressing doubt that it will help “change the minds of people who haven't got vaccinated.”“My cringe meter just exploded,” one user wrote. The comment has been "liked" around 1,100 times. This isn’t the first time the Biden administration has bene roasted for a digital stunt; a viral video that featuring both Joe Biden and TV presenter Bill Nye “the Science Guy” promoting the “Build Back Better” agenda was also mocked by netizens.
This white house is a joke. It pisses me off that they are aloud to breathe the same air.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091629306_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2166ab120f2cc1780c3d35814d785b1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
white house, criticism, vaccination, video, social media, viral

'My Cringe Meter Exploded': White House’s Booster Shot Promotion Via Cappella Band Roasted Online

15:00 GMT 18.12.2021 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 18.12.2021)
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHSThe Pentatonix perform before the 89th lighting of the The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2021.
The Pentatonix perform before the 89th lighting of the The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Commenting on the video that has been posted on the White House’s official Twitter account, some netizens expressed doubt that it would help “change the minds of people who haven't got vaccinated.”
A recent attempt by the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination with the help of acappella singing group Pentatonix has been met with a rather lukewarm response online.
A short video tweeted by the White House’s official account shows Pentatonix singing a song urging viewers to “get your booster."
“Just like a seat for a little kid, just like the heat from a rocket ship, sometimes all you need is a booster,” the group can be heard singing in the video.
“We can’t shout ‘get your booster’ from the rooftops of the White House, so we asked @PTXofficial to do us one better,” the tweet’s caption says.
Many social media users, however, have not been particularly responsive to the message, branding it as “garbage” and “ridiculous” and expressing doubt that it will help “change the minds of people who haven't got vaccinated.”
“My cringe meter just exploded,” one user wrote. The comment has been "liked" around 1,100 times.
This isn’t the first time the Biden administration has bene roasted for a digital stunt; a viral video that featuring both Joe Biden and TV presenter Bill Nye “the Science Guy” promoting the “Build Back Better” agenda was also mocked by netizens.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
This white house is a joke. It pisses me off that they are aloud to breathe the same air.
Clayton S
18 December, 18:10 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:00 GMT'My Cringe Meter Exploded': White House’s Booster Shot Promotion Via Cappella Band Roasted Online
14:47 GMTBelarusian Official Warns Baltic States Would Be Completely Wiped Out in Event of European War
14:38 GMTSpaceX Says 52 Starlink Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit
14:24 GMTGerman Vice Chancellor Calls Nord Stream 2 Geopolitical Mistake
14:04 GMTAnti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day
13:54 GMTBarcelona Set to Make Surprise Move for England and Man United Forward Marcus Rashford
13:44 GMTScientists to Biden: Cut Nuclear Arsenal by a Third and Declare US Won't Use Nukes in Conflict First
13:30 GMT'Wrong Joe in the WH': Tweeps Wince as VP Harris Snaps at Charlamagne For Asking Who 'Real' POTUS Is
13:26 GMTCOVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions
13:26 GMTPSG Striker Mauro Icardi and His Wife Accused of Money Laundering in Argentina, Reports Say
13:12 GMTStudy Shows Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron Strain, WHO Says
12:58 GMTErdogan Says UN Security Council Must Include African Countries as Permanent Members
12:52 GMT'Anti-5G' Pendant Outed as Radioactive by Dutch Authority
12:51 GMTVenezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid
12:40 GMTWild Celebrations of a Deer After Scoring a Goal Go Viral on Social Media
12:38 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear Missile Agni Prime – Video
12:38 GMTActivists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
12:21 GMTAppeals Court Reinstates Biden’s Vaccine-or-Testing Mandate Rules for Large Businesses
11:35 GMTOldest Person in China Dies Aged 135
11:23 GMTClosed Skies: Russia Formally Quits Post-Cold War Era Confidence-building Treaty After US Withdrawal