'My Cringe Meter Exploded': White House’s Booster Shot Promotion Via Cappella Band Roasted Online

'My Cringe Meter Exploded': White House’s Booster Shot Promotion Via Cappella Band Roasted Online

Commenting on the video that has been posted on the White House’s official Twitter account, some netizens expressed doubt that it would help “change the minds... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International

A recent attempt by the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination with the help of acappella singing group Pentatonix has been met with a rather lukewarm response online.A short video tweeted by the White House’s official account shows Pentatonix singing a song urging viewers to “get your booster."“Just like a seat for a little kid, just like the heat from a rocket ship, sometimes all you need is a booster,” the group can be heard singing in the video.“We can’t shout ‘get your booster’ from the rooftops of the White House, so we asked @PTXofficial to do us one better,” the tweet’s caption says.Many social media users, however, have not been particularly responsive to the message, branding it as “garbage” and “ridiculous” and expressing doubt that it will help “change the minds of people who haven't got vaccinated.”“My cringe meter just exploded,” one user wrote. The comment has been "liked" around 1,100 times. This isn’t the first time the Biden administration has bene roasted for a digital stunt; a viral video that featuring both Joe Biden and TV presenter Bill Nye “the Science Guy” promoting the “Build Back Better” agenda was also mocked by netizens.

Clayton S This white house is a joke. It pisses me off that they are aloud to breathe the same air. 0

