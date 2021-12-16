https://sputniknews.com/20211216/old-boris-magic-wearing-thin-tory-rebels-warn-pm-of-possible-leadership-challenge-on-the-cards-1091560395.html

'Old Boris Magic Wearing Thin': Tory Rebels Warn PM of Possible Leadership Challenge 'On the Cards'

According to cited MPs, more than two dozen letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be submitted to Chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady over Christmas.

More than two dozen letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be submitted to Chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady, who will reportedly be receiving them over Christmas, Tory MPs were cited as saying by The Telegraph.Boris Johnson has been warned by Tory rebels that unless he manages to “reset” his entire operation, his leadership of the party could be imminently challenged. This comes as Johnson faced the greatest backbench revolt of his premiership on 14 December.Over a quarter of Tory MPs had opposed a key measure of the Prime Minister's "Plan B" for dealing with COVID-19 infections this winter – the mandatory introduction of health passes. Despite the revolt, the plans were passed by MPs 369 to 126 thanks to Labour support. As of Wednesday, proof of double-vaccination or a recent negative test is required to enter nightclubs, big sports matches and other large events amid an effort to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the respiratory virus.Authority-Eroding ScandalsThe breaking of the Tory whip by over 100 MP on Tuesday, with the entire leadership of the 1922 Committee joining the snub, comes as Boris Johnson has been facing a torrid period. His government has been battling claims over last year’s unlawful lockdown-breaching Downing Street Christmas parties and sleaze allegations. The spate of authority-eroding scandals has increased pressure on the PM on all fronts.A leadership challenge has “got to be on the cards” unless the Prime Minister alters his handling of matters, veteran Tory backbencher Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee and one of the Tories to vote against the PM – was cited as warning:“I think now the Prime Minister has got to think very carefully about how he is going to reset his performance to actually govern with a united party because we all know what happens to disunited parties.” He also warned that the PM “has got to realise that he has got to consult his party properly before bringing these sorts of measures to the Commons”.Mark Harper, who heads the COVID Recovery Group of Tory MPs, said the Government “could not carry on like this”.According to Tobias Ellwood, the defence committee chairman in the House of Commons, the MPs' revolt “sent a clear message that future policy will receive greater scrutiny and [that] No 10's performance over the last couple of months was sub-optimal and things need to change”.Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire, Andrew Bridgen, warned that the party was “ruthless” at shedding leaders who had become a “liability,” saying:Tuesday’s revolt also included the Commons' newest Conservative MP, Louie French. The MP, who had won the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election, explained his decision by saying that he had made "a clear pre-election pledge that I would not support COVID passes for our domestic economy and voted accordingly".According to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the Tory rebellion was "a very significant blow to the already damaged authority of the prime minister".Starmer urged the Prime Minister to "take a long, hard look at himself and ask himself whether he has the authority to take this country through the pandemic".Boris Johnson’s authority is likely to take a further beating if the Tories lose the North Shropshire by-election, as voters head to the polls in the West Midlands constituency today.The latter was triggered by the resignation of disgraced former MP Owen Paterson after an attempt by Johnson’s government on 3 November to save the ex-lawmaker, guilty of breaking lobbying rules, from a 30-day suspension imposed by the Commons standards watchdog. Despite ministers U-turning the following day, ditching a proposed rethink of parliament's disciplinary processes, fallout from the sleaze row has rumbled on.Liberal Democrats’candidate Helen Morgan is believed to be eyeing an opportunity to overturn what has been a “safe seat” for the Tories, apart from two years in the 1900s. Morgan is facing off against Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst.A senior Tory MP was quoted as saying that he had “never seen anything like it”.According to some campaigners on the ground, the result of the by-election is too close to call.Asked on Wednesday about the by-election, the Prime Minister's press secretary said: “We are fighting for every vote.” The result is expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday.

