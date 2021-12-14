Registration was successful!
LIVE: UK House of Commons Debates 'Plan B' COVID-19 Measures as Omicron Spreads
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/uk-house-of-commons-debates-plan-b-covid-19-measures-as-omicron-spreads-1091509030.html
LIVE: UK House of Commons Debates 'Plan B' COVID-19 Measures as Omicron Spreads
LIVE: UK House of Commons Debates 'Plan B' COVID-19 Measures as Omicron Spreads
The plans, announced by the cabinet, include making face coverings mandatory in public spaces, obliging citizens to show vaccination certificates to visit any major event and encouraging people to work from home amid a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus.
2021-12-14T11:36+0000
2021-12-14T12:07+0000
united kingdom
parliament
uk house of commons
coronavirus
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082409349_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_688877546e3a7b710500d910d1725e34.jpg
The House of Commons is gathering to discuss measures to address the coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers are scheduled to discuss "Plan B" to tackle the pandemic, which includes working from home and more mask-wearing, as well as COVID passports.The tightening of restrictions is under consideration due to the spread of the Omicron variant in the country. According to Deputy PM Dominic Raab, at least 10 people, infected with the strain, have been hospitalised.Around 80 Conservative MPs are expected to rebel against Prime Minister Boris Johnson and vote against the proposed measures.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
united kingdom
united kingdom, parliament, uk house of commons, coronavirus

LIVE: UK House of Commons Debates 'Plan B' COVID-19 Measures as Omicron Spreads

11:36 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 12:07 GMT 14.12.2021)
© REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLORBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson points during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson points during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
The plans announced by the Cabinet include making face coverings mandatory in public spaces, obliging citizens to show vaccination certificates to visit major events, and encouraging people to work from home amid a surge in cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant.
The House of Commons is gathering to discuss measures to address the coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers are scheduled to discuss "Plan B" to tackle the pandemic, which includes working from home and more mask-wearing, as well as COVID passports.
The tightening of restrictions is under consideration due to the spread of the Omicron variant in the country. According to Deputy PM Dominic Raab, at least 10 people, infected with the strain, have been hospitalised.
Around 80 Conservative MPs are expected to rebel against Prime Minister Boris Johnson and vote against the proposed measures.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
