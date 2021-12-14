https://sputniknews.com/20211214/uk-house-of-commons-debates-plan-b-covid-19-measures-as-omicron-spreads-1091509030.html

LIVE: UK House of Commons Debates 'Plan B' COVID-19 Measures as Omicron Spreads

LIVE: UK House of Commons Debates 'Plan B' COVID-19 Measures as Omicron Spreads

The plans, announced by the cabinet, include making face coverings mandatory in public spaces, obliging citizens to show vaccination certificates to visit any major event and encouraging people to work from home amid a surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus.

The House of Commons is gathering to discuss measures to address the coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers are scheduled to discuss "Plan B" to tackle the pandemic, which includes working from home and more mask-wearing, as well as COVID passports.The tightening of restrictions is under consideration due to the spread of the Omicron variant in the country. According to Deputy PM Dominic Raab, at least 10 people, infected with the strain, have been hospitalised.Around 80 Conservative MPs are expected to rebel against Prime Minister Boris Johnson and vote against the proposed measures.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

