Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/ex-london-mayoral-candidate-bailey-resigns-as-damning-photos-from-lockdown-christmas-party-emerge-1091530643.html
Ex-London Mayoral Candidate Bailey Resigns as Damning Photos From Lockdown Christmas Party Emerge
Ex-London Mayoral Candidate Bailey Resigns as Damning Photos From Lockdown Christmas Party Emerge
A prominent London Conservative, ex-London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has stepped down from his post in the London Assembly after The Mirror published photos of him and his aides gathering for a Christmas party amid stringent coronavirus restrictions last year.
2021-12-15T05:48+0000
2021-12-15T05:48+0000
resignation
lockdown
tory
tories
uk conservative party
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091531661_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8b0a9a267ae416df778ed873c07cd409.png
A prominent London Conservative, ex-London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has stepped down from his post in the London Assembly after The Mirror published photos of him and his aides gathering for a Christmas party amid stringent coronavirus restrictions last year.The event, organised by Bailey's mayoral campaign, reportedly took place on 14 December 2020, as Londoners were banned from indoor meetings unless they were work meetings.Yet, in the photos published by the tabloid, Bailey can be seen together with more than a dozen aides and donors (at least 24 people altogether), wearing Christmas jumpers and surrounded by huge amounts of food and drinks.The news of the unfortunate gathering comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was himself blasted for allowing a Christmas party to take place on Downing Street in 2020, allegedly breaking the restrictions the government had imposed. Johnson's ratings have since hit an all-time low.Johnson was also criticised for allegedly holding a Christmas quiz for his staffers. While the prime minister stressed there were no violations, since it was a virtual quiz, a report in The Mirror emerged, suggesting that Downing Street staff was told to "go out the back" when they left.But the reports said, citing sources, that the staff stayed on for two hours after the quiz for drinks and chatting.The newspaper also found out the names of the teams participating in the quiz, including "Professor Quiz Whitty", "Rebels without a Claus", and "Hands, Face, First Place".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091531661_251:0:1691:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2f7323f5f30e29cb95fb28fb1aa69bce.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
resignation, lockdown, tory, tories, uk conservative party, uk

Ex-London Mayoral Candidate Bailey Resigns as Damning Photos From Lockdown Christmas Party Emerge

05:48 GMT 15.12.2021
© Photo : London AssemblyScreenshot from a video, depicting Shaun Bailey as he comments on the report, made by the London Assembly.
Screenshot from a video, depicting Shaun Bailey as he comments on the report, made by the London Assembly. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© Photo : London Assembly
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The politician is said to have thrown a party when Tier 2 rules were in force in London, severely restricting any public events due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.
A prominent London Conservative, ex-London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has stepped down from his post in the London Assembly after The Mirror published photos of him and his aides gathering for a Christmas party amid stringent coronavirus restrictions last year.

"Shaun Bailey AM has today stood aside as Chairman of the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee", a spokesman for Greater London Authority said.

The event, organised by Bailey's mayoral campaign, reportedly took place on 14 December 2020, as Londoners were banned from indoor meetings unless they were work meetings.
Yet, in the photos published by the tabloid, Bailey can be seen together with more than a dozen aides and donors (at least 24 people altogether), wearing Christmas jumpers and surrounded by huge amounts of food and drinks.

Addressing the event, the Conservative Campaign Headquarters said: "Senior CCHQ staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of [CCHQ] organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of 14th December... Formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign".

The news of the unfortunate gathering comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was himself blasted for allowing a Christmas party to take place on Downing Street in 2020, allegedly breaking the restrictions the government had imposed. Johnson's ratings have since hit an all-time low.
Johnson was also criticised for allegedly holding a Christmas quiz for his staffers. While the prime minister stressed there were no violations, since it was a virtual quiz, a report in The Mirror emerged, suggesting that Downing Street staff was told to "go out the back" when they left.

"Teams in the office should ensure that they arrange themselves behind the perspex screens", it read, adding: "All staff will be required to leave the office immediately after the end of the quiz", an email, reportedly sent to the captains of the quiz teams read.

© AFP 2021 / ADRIAN DENNISBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a press conference for the latest COVID-19 update in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on December 8, 2021.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a press conference for the latest COVID-19 update in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a press conference for the latest COVID-19 update in the Downing Street briefing room in central London on December 8, 2021.
© AFP 2021 / ADRIAN DENNIS
But the reports said, citing sources, that the staff stayed on for two hours after the quiz for drinks and chatting.
The newspaper also found out the names of the teams participating in the quiz, including "Professor Quiz Whitty", "Rebels without a Claus", and "Hands, Face, First Place".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:48 GMTEx-London Mayoral Candidate Bailey Resigns as Damning Photos From Lockdown Christmas Party Emerge
05:39 GMTBoris Johnson Urged to Unite Conservative Party as PM Suffers Largest Tory Revolt Over COVID Rules
05:08 GMTDanish Firm Felled for Supplying Fuel to Russia in Syria in 'Very Special' Case
04:17 GMTNine-Year-Old Dies in Missouri Tornado Moments After Mother Texted Photo From 'Safe Space'
04:10 GMTUS House Majority Votes to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows in Contempt of Congress
04:06 GMTNY Ethics Panel Orders Ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo to Repay Profits From $5.1 Million Book Deal
02:41 GMTUS House Approves Bicameral Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang
02:10 GMTNo Rest For Student Loan Debt
01:51 GMTIran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN
00:46 GMTKratos UAS Unveils First Drone Design for US Air Force's Off-Board Sensing Station Programme
00:01 GMTVideo: Suspicious Package Prompts DC Police to Temporarily Cordon Off Russian Embassy
Yesterday'Zlatan With a Fan': Social Media Reacts to Ibrahimovic’s Meeting With the Pope
YesterdayHow Domestic Surveillance of Journalists & Citizens Became Standard US Government Practice
YesterdayUS Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Block Congress From Obtaining Tax Returns
YesterdayChina Pledges 'Day of Reckoning' for US Troops Exonerated of War Crimes 'in Many Countries'
YesterdayLibrary of Congress Adds 'Lord of the Rings', Freddy Krueger & Others to National Film Registry
YesterdayUS Congress Clears Measure to Avert Default, Raise Debt Ceiling by $2.5 Trillion
YesterdayProfits Over Safety: Edwardsville Amazon Warehouse Employees Were Left Trapped by Greed
YesterdayWatch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital
YesterdayUS Fully Prepared to Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With JCPOA Commitments - US Envoy to UN