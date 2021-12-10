https://sputniknews.com/20211210/uks-johnson-sees-popularity-hit-all-time-low-amid-christmas-party-scandal---poll-1091423721.html

UK's Johnson Sees Popularity Hit All-Time Low Amid Christmas Party Scandal - Poll

A YouGov survey found that two-thirds of those polled this week had an unfavorable opinion of the Conservative Party leader. His popularity among Tory voters also slipped.This is the lowest reading since Johnson took office in July 2019. His net favorability now stands at -42, down 11 percentage points since mid-November. The high of +29 was reached near the start of the pandemic in April 2020.Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour party, was unable to capitalize on Jonhson's drop in popularity. His net favorability stayed largely unchanged at -14.Starmer accused Johnson of dishonesty after a video was leaked showing a government staffer joke about a Christmas party at Downing Street in 2020 when all in-door events were forbidden under COVID-19 restrictions.

