International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/uks-johnson-sees-popularity-hit-all-time-low-amid-christmas-party-scandal---poll-1091423721.html
UK's Johnson Sees Popularity Hit All-Time Low Amid Christmas Party Scandal - Poll
UK's Johnson Sees Popularity Hit All-Time Low Amid Christmas Party Scandal - Poll
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw his favorability rating drop to an all-time low after a public outcry over a Christmas party that his...
A YouGov survey found that two-thirds of those polled this week had an unfavorable opinion of the Conservative Party leader. His popularity among Tory voters also slipped.This is the lowest reading since Johnson took office in July 2019. His net favorability now stands at -42, down 11 percentage points since mid-November. The high of +29 was reached near the start of the pandemic in April 2020.Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour party, was unable to capitalize on Jonhson's drop in popularity. His net favorability stayed largely unchanged at -14.Starmer accused Johnson of dishonesty after a video was leaked showing a government staffer joke about a Christmas party at Downing Street in 2020 when all in-door events were forbidden under COVID-19 restrictions.
UK's Johnson Sees Popularity Hit All-Time Low Amid Christmas Party Scandal - Poll

17:32 GMT 10.12.2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain December 8, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update in the Downing Street briefing room, in London, Britain December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw his favorability rating drop to an all-time low after a public outcry over a Christmas party that his government held during last year's lockdown.
A YouGov survey found that two-thirds of those polled this week had an unfavorable opinion of the Conservative Party leader. His popularity among Tory voters also slipped.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech as he visits a UK Food and Drinks market set up in Downing Street, central London on November 30, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Tory MPs Reportedly in ‘Conversations’ on Replacing Scandal-Plagued BoJo if ‘Things Fall Down’
06:11 GMT
This is the lowest reading since Johnson took office in July 2019. His net favorability now stands at -42, down 11 percentage points since mid-November. The high of +29 was reached near the start of the pandemic in April 2020.
Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour party, was unable to capitalize on Jonhson's drop in popularity. His net favorability stayed largely unchanged at -14.
Starmer accused Johnson of dishonesty after a video was leaked showing a government staffer joke about a Christmas party at Downing Street in 2020 when all in-door events were forbidden under COVID-19 restrictions.
