Boris Johnson Urged to Unite Conservative Party as PM Suffers Largest Tory Revolt Over COVID Rules

Senior Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has urged Boris Johnson to "reset" his performance in order to unite the party as the UK prime minister suffered the largest Tory rebellion of his tenure on Tuesday night

Senior Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has urged Boris Johnson to "reset" his performance in order to unite the party as the UK prime minister suffered the largest Tory rebellion of his tenure on Tuesday night.Almost 100 Tory MPs voted against the so-called Plan B on tougher COVID rules for England this winter that include the mandatory introduction of COVID health passes for large venues in the country. Despite the opposition, the House of Commons approved the new measures, which were supported by Labour.Speaking with Sky News, Clifton-Brown, who was among the rebels, described the Commons revolt as an indication of a "major division" within the Conservative Party.He added that a leadership challenge next year must be "on the cards" if the prime minister fails to change his approach.The same tone was struck by Charles Walker, the vice chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs, who told the BBC that the rebellion was a "cry of pain from the Conservative Party".The rebel Tory MPs include at least 13 former Cabinet ministers and 33-year-old rookie Louie French, who has only been on the job for a month.The lawmaker tweeted that he "fully" supports "the booster rollout [that was unveiled by Johnson on Monday] and I will get mine ASAP thanks to the efforts of the government, NHS [National Health Service], pharmacies, army, and volunteers"."But, I made a clear pre-election pledge that I would not support COVID passes for our domestic economy and voted accordingly", French added.The MP was echoed by Labour leader Keir Starmer, who dubbed the revolt "a very significant blow to the already damaged authority of the prime minister".The Labour leader urged Johnson to "take a long, hard look at himself and ask himself whether he has the authority to take this country through the [coronavirus] pandemic".The vote in the House of Commons was held as Johnson remains under pressure following reports that parties were held at Downing Street in November and December of 2020, when the country was on Tier 2 COVID lockdown and such gatherings were banned. The PM, who earlier ordered Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to open a probe into the reports, insists that no rules were broken during the parties.

