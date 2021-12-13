https://sputniknews.com/20211213/johnson-urges-brits-to-get-covid-booster-jabs-ahead-of-omicron-tidal-wave-----1091472417.html

Johnson Urges Brits to Get COVID Booster Jabs Ahead of Omicron 'Tidal Wave'

In a pre-recorded address to the UK public, Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a new "Omnicron Emergency Boost" initiative that seeks to accelerate the availability of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to Brits.

In a pre-recorded address to the UK public, Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a new "Omnicron Emergency Boost" initiative that seeks to accelerate the availability of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to Brits. Under the vaccination campaign, those in England aged 18 years and over will be eligible to receive a booster dose before the year end. "Do not make the mistake of thinking Omicron can’t hurt you; can’t make you and your loved ones seriously ill," Johnson added. Those aged 30 years and older will be able to begin booking a booster shot appointment on Monday, according to the National Health Service (NHS). Younger adults will be eligible to book an appointment beginning Wednesday. An early analysis published on Friday by the UK Health Security Agency suggested that two-dose vaccines offered by AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech are less effective in combating the omicron COVID-19 variant, when compared to the delta variant. The analysis—based on 581 people confirmed to have been infected with the omicron variant—found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster provided around 70% protection for those who initially received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, and about 75% protection for those who originally received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The UK prime minster's Sunday address came shortly after NHS England National Medical Director Stephen Powis and several chief UK health officials recommended the country increase its COVID-19 alert level.Health experts noted that a reduction in vaccine protection and an increased transmissibility of the omicron COVID-19 variant are posed to increase pressure on an already-strained NHS. "It is extremely important that if you are eligible, you get your COVID vaccination now - whether this be your first, second or booster dose," officials urged.

TruePatriot Riiiiggghhht Bojo. Quick run out there to get a jab that has been proven to be ineffective against MORONIC and is hazardous to your health. This latest iteration of the bug has yet to hospitalize anyone or kill them, so get over it. Why don't you do the proper thing and publicly announce the scamdemic is over and the government is rescinding all its tyrannical diktats? Or be recalled. Your choice. 1

vot tak Yes, get those shots now before mild omicron shows they are not needed. Gotta keep giving the pharma oligarchs their huge profits... 0

