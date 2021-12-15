Registration was successful!
US House Majority Votes to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows in Contempt of Congress
US House Majority Votes to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows in Contempt of Congress
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Meadows previously refused to comply with a subpoena, issued by the January 6th Committee. 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T04:10+0000
2021-12-15T04:17+0000
The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for failing to fully cooperate with the committee investigating the 6 January Capitol protests.The House passed the measure on Tuesday night in a 222-208 vote, which paves the way for the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump's chief of staff for failing to testify before the House panel.Contempt of Congress charges can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
US House Majority Votes to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows in Contempt of Congress

04:10 GMT 15.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Meadows previously refused to comply with a subpoena, issued by the January 6th Committee.
The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for failing to fully cooperate with the committee investigating the 6 January Capitol protests.
The House passed the measure on Tuesday night in a 222-208 vote, which paves the way for the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump's chief of staff for failing to testify before the House panel.
Contempt of Congress charges can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
