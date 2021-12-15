US House Majority Votes to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows in Contempt of Congress

The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for failing to fully cooperate with the committee investigating the 6 January Capitol protests.The House passed the measure on Tuesday night in a 222-208 vote, which paves the way for the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump's chief of staff for failing to testify before the House panel.Contempt of Congress charges can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Meadows previously refused to comply with a subpoena, issued by the January 6th Committee.
