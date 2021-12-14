https://sputniknews.com/20211214/jan-6-panel-votes-to-hold-mark-meadows-in-contempt-over-refusal-to-comply-with-subpoena-1091499628.html

Jan. 6 Panel Votes to Hold Mark Meadows in Contempt Over Refusal to Comply With Subpoena

Jan. 6 Panel Votes to Hold Mark Meadows in Contempt Over Refusal to Comply With Subpoena

All nine members of the January 6th Committee voted in favor of holding Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress over his refusal to comply with their subpoena. 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-14T00:52+0000

2021-12-14T00:52+0000

2021-12-14T02:12+0000

mark meadows

contempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091328108_0:406:2920:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_662067a736400cc77119dbf6f7028e7c.jpg

Each member of the Committee chaired by Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) presented arguments for why Meadows' testimony remains paramount to their investigation. Meadows was Donald Trump's Chief of Staff leading up to and on January 6th. The Committee had intended to hold a deposition with Meadows to gain further insights on the documents he had previously provided them. Thompson opened the meeting by detailing how far along the investigation has gotten. He said that in the coming weeks, a dozen key witnesses will give testimony to bring the investigation total witnesses over 300, to go along with over 30,000 records. Once Thompson finished summarizing the investigation, he moved on to discussing the topic of the meeting, Mark Meadows. Rep. Thompson went on to dismiss the notion that Meadows is shielded by executive privilege and praised him for cooperating early in the investigation. Thompson concluded his remarks by pointing out that the vast majority of individuals in the investigation have been cooperative. He did point out the few that have defied the Committee's inquiry. Steve Bannon was unanimously voted in contempt of Congress on October 21st. Jefferey Clark was unanimously voted in contempt of Congress on December 1st. He was given a new deposition that will be held on December 16th. Mark Meadows was unanimously voted in contempt of Congress on December 13th. Meadows' Texts the Day of January 6thRep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of two Republicans on the Committee, spoke next. She focused her statements on text messages that Meadows had freely handed over to the committee. The communications that Cheney then details occurred on January 6th during the 187 minute period where violence erupted at the Capitol. Her final words, before reading the communications, were, "these text messages leave no doubt. The White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol." Cheney read five text messages that Meadows received on January 6th that detail the escalation in violence. Cheney then went on to detail communications that Meadows received imploring him to get Donald Trump to try and stop the violence. One text message read, "POTUS had to come out firmly and tell the protestors to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed." Multiple people died as a result of the violence.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mark meadows, contempt