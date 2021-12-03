https://sputniknews.com/20211203/jan-6-panel-postpones-jeffrey-clark-deposition-over-medical-condition-1091234635.html

Jan. 6 Panel Postpones Jeffrey Clark Deposition Over Medical Condition

us house select committee

deposition

The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol announced on Friday that it has rescheduled Clark's deposition due to an unnamed "medical condition." Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the House Select Committee, has agreed to postpone Clark's deposition until Thursday, December 16. On Wednesday, Thompson declared that Clark left the panel with "no other choice" after he refused to comply with a subpoena demanding the submission of deposition testimony and the production of documents that are relevant to the scope of the House Select Committee's ongoing investigation.

