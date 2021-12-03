Jan. 6 Panel Postpones Jeffrey Clark Deposition Over Medical Condition
23:20 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 23:51 GMT 03.12.2021)
Jeffrey Clark, a Trump-era US Department of Justice official who served from 2018 to 2021, was originally scheduled to appear before the House Select Committee on Saturday, December 4, as the 9-person panel unanimously voted to hold the 54-year-old accountable for his failure to cooperate with the panel's probe on the January 6th riot.
The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol announced on Friday that it has rescheduled Clark's deposition due to an unnamed "medical condition."
"Through his attorney, Mr. Clark has informed the Select Committee of a medical condition that precludes his participation in tomorrow's meeting," the statement read, noting that the 54-year-old provided the panel with "ample evidence of his claim."
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the House Select Committee, has agreed to postpone Clark's deposition until Thursday, December 16.
On Wednesday, Thompson declared that Clark left the panel with "no other choice" after he refused to comply with a subpoena demanding the submission of deposition testimony and the production of documents that are relevant to the scope of the House Select Committee's ongoing investigation.