International
Jan. 6 Panel Postpones Jeffrey Clark Deposition Over Medical Condition
Jan. 6 Panel Postpones Jeffrey Clark Deposition Over Medical Condition
Jeffrey Clark, a Trump-era US Department of Justice official who served from 2018 to 2021, was originally scheduled to appear before the House Select Committee
The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol announced on Friday that it has rescheduled Clark's deposition due to an unnamed "medical condition." Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the House Select Committee, has agreed to postpone Clark's deposition until Thursday, December 16. On Wednesday, Thompson declared that Clark left the panel with "no other choice" after he refused to comply with a subpoena demanding the submission of deposition testimony and the production of documents that are relevant to the scope of the House Select Committee's ongoing investigation.
23:20 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 23:51 GMT 03.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Yuri GripasActing Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection will vote on pursuing contempt charges against Clark Wednesday, Dec. 1 as the committee aggressively seeks to gain answers about the violent attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters
Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection will vote on pursuing contempt charges against Clark Wednesday, Dec. 1 as the committee aggressively seeks to gain answers about the violent attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters
Evan Craighead
Jeffrey Clark, a Trump-era US Department of Justice official who served from 2018 to 2021, was originally scheduled to appear before the House Select Committee on Saturday, December 4, as the 9-person panel unanimously voted to hold the 54-year-old accountable for his failure to cooperate with the panel's probe on the January 6th riot.
The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol announced on Friday that it has rescheduled Clark's deposition due to an unnamed "medical condition."

"Through his attorney, Mr. Clark has informed the Select Committee of a medical condition that precludes his participation in tomorrow's meeting," the statement read, noting that the 54-year-old provided the panel with "ample evidence of his claim."

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the House Select Committee, has agreed to postpone Clark's deposition until Thursday, December 16.
On Wednesday, Thompson declared that Clark left the panel with "no other choice" after he refused to comply with a subpoena demanding the submission of deposition testimony and the production of documents that are relevant to the scope of the House Select Committee's ongoing investigation.
NYT: Trump And DOJ Lawyer Reportedly Plotted To Oust Acting Attorney General | All In | MSNBC - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
Jan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
Yesterday, 00:26 GMT
