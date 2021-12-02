Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Jan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/jan-6-panel-unanimously-votes-to-hold-trump-era-doj-official-jeffrey-clark-in-contempt-of-congress-1091185898.html
Jan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
Jan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
With a unanimous vote, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has moved in favor of holding Jeffrey Clark... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T00:26+0000
2021-12-02T00:36+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
With a unanimous vote, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has moved in favor of holding Jeffrey Clark criminally accountable for his failure to cooperate with the panel's probe. "Mr. Clark has left us no other choice," the statement concluded.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

Jan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress

00:26 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 00:36 GMT 02.12.2021)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
With a unanimous vote, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has moved in favor of holding Jeffrey Clark criminally accountable for his failure to cooperate with the panel's probe.

"As legislators charged with finding truth about an attack on our democracy and sworn to support and defend the Constitution—we put Mr. Clarkon our witness list ... he refused to cooperate," read a statement issued by Select Committee Chair Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS).

"Mr. Clark has left us no other choice," the statement concluded.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:26 GMTJan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress
YesterdayTrump May Reportedly Self-Publish Memoir Over Fears of Lowball Advance by Top Publishing Firms
YesterdayHigher US Business Costs Pressure Led to Upped Inflation in November - Federal Reserve
YesterdayMeta Removes Accounts in Belarus, China, Poland for 'Inauthentic Behavior' – Official
YesterdayTurkish Finance Minister Elvan Resigns Amid Record Drop in Value of Lira
YesterdayDPRK’s New Nukes & Missiles Force US, South Korea to Rethink War Plans - Report
YesterdayAlec Baldwin Claims He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Tragic Death on Set of ‘Rust’
YesterdayUS Stocks Drop Nearly 500 Points After Omicron Case Emerges in California
YesterdayWomen's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China Due to Situation With Peng Shuai
YesterdaySuspected Michigan School Shooter Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder
YesterdayAmerican Author Alice Sebold Apologises to Man Cleared of Her Rape After Spending 16 Years in Jail
YesterdayControversy Over Messi's Ballon d'Or Win Escalates as Ronaldo Backs Claims That PSG Ace Stole Award
YesterdayVideo: Russian Scientists Unveil Biomedicine Application for Shape-Memory Alloy
YesterdayMacron Calls BoJo 'Clown' With 'Attitude of Good-For-Nothing', French Media Claims
Yesterday'UFO Cloaked Inside Cloud' Spotted Above Florida, Blogger Claims
Yesterday'Sending a Message': Space Force General Claims US Satellites Are Attacked on Daily Basis
YesterdayCalifornia Health Officials Identify First Case of Omicron Covid Variant in United States
YesterdayRepublicans Fear 'Civil War' in Wake of Ilhan Omar Scandal, Voice Concerns About 2022 Midterms
YesterdayDeath Toll From Michigan High School Shooting Rises to 4
YesterdayWhat Pushed Donald Trump to View US Intelligence Community With Suspicion During His Tenure