Jan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Hold Trump-Era DoJ Official Jeffrey Clark in Contempt of Congress

With a unanimous vote, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has moved in favor of holding Jeffrey Clark... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

With a unanimous vote, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has moved in favor of holding Jeffrey Clark criminally accountable for his failure to cooperate with the panel's probe. "Mr. Clark has left us no other choice," the statement concluded.

