Jan. 6 Committee Issues Fresh Subpoena for Former Trump DoJ Official

Jeffrey Clark, a former Department of Justice official and prominent ally of former US President Donald Trump, was named last week in a Senate Judiciary... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has issued a subpoena for Jeffrey Clark, a former acting Civil Division assistant attorney general, to produce relevant documents by October 29, the date of his deposition before the committee. "You proposed that the department send a letter to state legislators in Georgia and other states suggesting that they delay certification of their election results and hold a press conference announcing that the department was investigating allegations of voter fraud." The move comes as the committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, seeks to make sense of how Trump tried to pressure DoJ officials to probe claims of election fraud during his final days in office. Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee released a report which claimed that Clark - while employed as a DoJ official - was involved in the former US president's attempt to delay a peaceful transfer of power. The report detailed that Clark repeatedly violated the DoJ-White House contacts policy when he met with Trump on multiple occasions late last year. Clark, being both a US Senate-confirmed assistant attorney general for the Environment and Natural Resources Division and an assistant attorney general for the Civil Division, was prohibited from meeting with the US president without prior authorization.

