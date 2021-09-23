https://sputniknews.com/20210923/us-house-committee-chairman-issues-subpoenas-to-meadows-and-bannon-over-jan-6-riot-1089352766.html

US House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot

Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, has issued four rounds of subpoenas for documents and testimony individuals who had... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International

The subpoena orders went out to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, and former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon.The Committee on Homeland Security's interest in Mark Meadows is a result of reports that he had communications with officials at the state level and in the Department of Justice to prevent the election’s certification by congress or overturn the results of the 2020 election. Meadows was also reportedly in contact with organizers of the January 6th rally.Daniel Scavino was with former President Trump on January 5th as he discussed how to convince Members of Congress not to certify the election for Joe Biden. Scavino promoted the January 6th rally on Twitter, and tried to galvanize support, suggesting the rally would “be a part of history.”Kashyap Patel discussed with senior Pentagon officials before and on January 6th how to handle security at the Capitol. He told reporters that he was in constant contact with Mark Meadows on January 6th. It has been reported that Stephen Bannon got in contact with former President Trump on December 30th, 2020, and urged him to focus his attentions on January 6th. He was quoted saying, "All Hell is going to break loose," in reference to the January 6th rally. He also reportedly attended the Willard Hotel the day before the rally to persuade Members of Congress to block the certification of the election.The subpoenas instruct Meadows and Scavino to appear at depositions on October 14th, 2021, and Patel and Bannon on October 15th, 2021.

