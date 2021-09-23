Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/us-house-committee-chairman-issues-subpoenas-to-meadows-and-bannon-over-jan-6-riot-1089352766.html
US House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot
US House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot
Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, has issued four rounds of subpoenas for documents and testimony individuals who had... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T23:39+0000
2021-09-24T00:16+0000
news
us
mark meadows
steve bannon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083418124_0:83:3072:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_2cc79f387ce6fbff4937c3054a21aaa2.jpg
The subpoena orders went out to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, and former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon.The Committee on Homeland Security's interest in Mark Meadows is a result of reports that he had communications with officials at the state level and in the Department of Justice to prevent the election’s certification by congress or overturn the results of the 2020 election. Meadows was also reportedly in contact with organizers of the January 6th rally.Daniel Scavino was with former President Trump on January 5th as he discussed how to convince Members of Congress not to certify the election for Joe Biden. Scavino promoted the January 6th rally on Twitter, and tried to galvanize support, suggesting the rally would “be a part of history.”Kashyap Patel discussed with senior Pentagon officials before and on January 6th how to handle security at the Capitol. He told reporters that he was in constant contact with Mark Meadows on January 6th. It has been reported that Stephen Bannon got in contact with former President Trump on December 30th, 2020, and urged him to focus his attentions on January 6th. He was quoted saying, "All Hell is going to break loose," in reference to the January 6th rally. He also reportedly attended the Willard Hotel the day before the rally to persuade Members of Congress to block the certification of the election.The subpoenas instruct Meadows and Scavino to appear at depositions on October 14th, 2021, and Patel and Bannon on October 15th, 2021.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083418124_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3765719ec5efcea7d82d553cfee9ccd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, mark meadows, steve bannon

US House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot

23:39 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 00:16 GMT 24.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonPolice release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.
Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, has issued four rounds of subpoenas for documents and testimony individuals who had close ties to former US President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the January 6, capitol insurrection.
The subpoena orders went out to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, and former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon.

Chairman Thompson wrote, “The Committee is investigating the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating to the peaceful transfer of power, to identify and evaluate lessons learned and to recommend corrective laws, policies, procedures rules, or regulations,” underscoring the Select Committee’s authority established by House Resolution 503.

The Committee on Homeland Security's interest in Mark Meadows is a result of reports that he had communications with officials at the state level and in the Department of Justice to prevent the election’s certification by congress or overturn the results of the 2020 election. Meadows was also reportedly in contact with organizers of the January 6th rally.
Daniel Scavino was with former President Trump on January 5th as he discussed how to convince Members of Congress not to certify the election for Joe Biden. Scavino promoted the January 6th rally on Twitter, and tried to galvanize support, suggesting the rally would “be a part of history.”
Kashyap Patel discussed with senior Pentagon officials before and on January 6th how to handle security at the Capitol. He told reporters that he was in constant contact with Mark Meadows on January 6th.
It has been reported that Stephen Bannon got in contact with former President Trump on December 30th, 2020, and urged him to focus his attentions on January 6th. He was quoted saying, "All Hell is going to break loose," in reference to the January 6th rally. He also reportedly attended the Willard Hotel the day before the rally to persuade Members of Congress to block the certification of the election.
The subpoenas instruct Meadows and Scavino to appear at depositions on October 14th, 2021, and Patel and Bannon on October 15th, 2021.
100100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:43 GMTBatting Below the Poverty Line: How MLB Exploits Its MiLB Workforce
00:37 GMTPakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Reportedly Caused Deadly Stampede
YesterdayNY Gov. Hochul Announces Resignation of State Health Commissioner Who Oversaw Nursing Home Scandal
YesterdayBipartisan US Majority Wants Government to Hold Big Tech Responsible for Content - Poll
YesterdayUS House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot
YesterdayTwitter Says Bitcoin Now Part of its Tipping Service
YesterdayBurundi's Prosecutor General Says MSD Opposition Party Leader Behind Series of Terror Acts
YesterdayVideo: Protesters Storm Namibia’s Parliament as Opposition Rejects ‘Fake Genocide Deal’ With Berlin
YesterdayUS Stocks Rally for 2nd Day as Federal Reserve Assures Care Over Stimulus Taper
YesterdayOut-Torying the Tories? Labour Leader’s ‘Vision’ Pamphlet Lays Out Return to Blairism
YesterdayFBI Issues Arrest Warrant for Brian Laundrie in Connection to Gabby Petito's Death
YesterdayItalian Authorities Arrest Ex-Catalan Head Carles Puigdemont, Spanish Media Reveals
YesterdayRussian Rescuers Searching for 19 Elbrus Climbers in Distress, One Found Dead
YesterdayMoscow Regrets Oberlander Evaded Punishment – Russian Embassy in Canada
Yesterday‘Perhaps You Remember Your First Edible’: Brian Williams Zinger After Montage Gets Internet Rolling
YesterdayCDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Booster Shots for Older, At-Risk Americans
YesterdayTennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire
Yesterday'Cutting Off Hands Necessary for Security': Taliban Founder Says Brutal Punishment Won't Go Away
YesterdaySetback for QUAD? Survey Suggests Almost All American Firms are Bullish on China
YesterdayTexas Governor Greg Abbott Signs ‘Anti-Smuggling’ Law into Effect