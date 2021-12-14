Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/australian-deputy-prime-minister-questions-assange-extradition-ruling-1091517787.html
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no reasons for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition, since the whistleblower, an Australian national, did not breach any... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-14T14:15+0000
2021-12-14T14:19+0000
julian assange
us
australia
barnaby joyce
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080471273_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_37b5a200540792c6dae9ac5c5bd987f0.jpg
Joyce noted that for Canberra, Assange's case is a question of protection and fair judgment for its citizen and called for either trying Assange on British soil or sending him back to Australia.On Friday, the London High Court ruled in favour of the appeal to extradite Assange, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and the inhumane conditions he might face in the American prison system. The case will now be remitted to the Westminster Magistrates' Court, after which it will be sent to the secretary of state, who will decide on extradition.The whistleblower is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.Assange has been on remand at Belmarsh high-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail for staying in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080471273_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_859f7aefda39cdff3b807789a74b58f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, us, australia, barnaby joyce, uk

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling

14:15 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 14.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoA man holds a photograph of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a protest demanding the freedom of Assange in front of the UK embassy in Brussels, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020
A man holds a photograph of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a protest demanding the freedom of Assange in front of the UK embassy in Brussels, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no reasons for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition, since the whistleblower, an Australian national, did not breach any Australian laws and was not in the US when leaked data was published, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce wrote on Tuesday.

"Assange did not steal any US secret files, US citizen Chelsea Manning did. Assange did publish them. In Australia, he received a Walkley Award in journalism for it. Assange was not in breach of any Australian laws at the time of his actions. Assange was not in the US when the event being deliberated in a court now in London occurred. The question is then: why is he to be extradited to the US? If he insulted the Koran, would he be extradited to Saudi Arabia?", Joyce wrote in an opinion piece for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Joyce noted that for Canberra, Assange's case is a question of protection and fair judgment for its citizen and called for either trying Assange on British soil or sending him back to Australia.
On Friday, the London High Court ruled in favour of the appeal to extradite Assange, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and the inhumane conditions he might face in the American prison system. The case will now be remitted to the Westminster Magistrates' Court, after which it will be sent to the secretary of state, who will decide on extradition.
The whistleblower is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.
Assange has been on remand at Belmarsh high-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail for staying in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:28 GMTScientists Criticise Elon Musk's Idea of Creating Futuristic Noah's Ark and Sending It to Mars
14:22 GMTRussian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Inflammation
14:15 GMTAustralian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling
14:03 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament
14:00 GMTPutin, Xi Plan to Discuss 'Aggressive Rhetoric' From US, NATO During Wednesday Talks
13:59 GMTAftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
13:48 GMTScandal-Ridden Spyware Company NSO Mulls Closing Pegasus Unit, Selling Company to Americans
13:38 GMTIndian Foreign Minister Vows to Prioritise National Interests in US-China Rivalry
13:38 GMTOPEC Shrugs Off Omicron Variant Scare, Keeps Its 2022 Oil Demand Growth Prognosis Unchanged
13:33 GMTElon Musk Reveals Tesla Will Accept Dogecoin For Merch
13:29 GMTMinister Goyal: 'India is Becoming Global Hub for Innovation With Third-Largest Start-Up Ecosystem'
13:14 GMTSpanish Media Slams UEFA's Handling of Controversial Champions League Draw in Real Madrid vs PSG
13:10 GMTUK Police Reportedly Arrest Man 'Trying to Drive Through Main Gate' of Houses of Parliament
13:04 GMTCNN Producer Charged With Sex Crimes Against Minors
12:47 GMTFuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Kills Approximately 50 People - Videos
12:45 GMTAUKUS: Australia's Nuclear Subs May Cost $121 Bn, Carry 'Enormous Challenges', Warns Think Tank
12:24 GMTKushner Allegedly Screamed at Israeli Envoy Who Said Netanyahu Didn't Trust Trump on Peace Plan
12:23 GMTCourt in Belarus Sentences Husband of Tikhanovskaya to 18 Years in Prison, Source Says
12:07 GMTUkrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops to Partake in Drills in Ukraine in 2022
12:06 GMTExplosion at Colombian Airport Reportedly Kills Two Police Officers