Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
US Wins Appeal to Extradite Assange
The US has won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited on spying charges. In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, but the US Department of Justice appealed her decision to the London High Court.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/assanges-fiancee-accuses-us-of-using-uk-as-executioner-in-plot-to-kill-wikileaks-founder-1091472849.html
Assange’s Fiancee Accuses US of Using UK as ‘Executioner’ in Plot to Kill WikiLeaks Founder
Assange’s Fiancee Accuses US of Using UK as ‘Executioner’ in Plot to Kill WikiLeaks Founder
Earlier this year, reports surfaced detailing alleged plots in 2017 to either kidnap or assassinate WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, when he was five years... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T01:09+0000
2021-12-13T01:05+0000
us wins appeal to extradite assange
julian assange
stroke
uk
wikileaks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081670006_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_fc213d0b2846de9f81bb01594f2bbca4.jpg
Stella Moris, the fiancee of Julian Assange, accused the UK on Sunday of playing the “executioner” in a US “plot” to kill the WikiLeaks publisher.In a statement to the Daily Mail Online, Moris stressed to the outlet that Assange’s “incarceration is having a catastrophic effect on his health”.Jamal Khashoggi was a Saudi-born Washington Post columnist who was assassinated in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Sidestepping blame, Riyadh later suggested that the killing was not state-sanctioned, but was carried out by so-called “rogue” agents.Moris’ comments came shortly after a group of physicians again called on the UK government to release Assange from custody so that he can be provided with sufficient medical care.The group - Doctors for Assange - wrote in a release: “The health of Mr. Assange and the health of our democracy, which depends on a free press and judicial integrity, are both in serious jeopardy. This shameful and deeply damaging case should be dropped now, and Julian Assange granted his long overdue freedom”.The latest revelations surfaced a day after Moris detailed on Saturday that Assange had suffered a mini stroke on October 27 that had left him with a “drooping right eyelid, memory problems and signs of neurological damage”. He has since been placed on anti-stroke medication.Assange has been in UK custody since late 2019, shortly after Ecuador revoked his political asylum. More recently, London’s High Court granted an extradition request filed by the US government, which seeks to hold Assange liable on espionage charges.The US has long sought Assange’s detainment over the publication of files that exposed the many US war crimes committed in Iraq.
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/canberra-doesnt-see-itself-as-a-party-to-the-case-of-julian-assange-as-us-wins-extradition-appeal-1091455315.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081670006_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3206e825982e023d7dd935395fc47619.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, stroke, uk, wikileaks

Assange’s Fiancee Accuses US of Using UK as ‘Executioner’ in Plot to Kill WikiLeaks Founder

01:09 GMT 13.12.2021
© Elizabeth CookThis is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)
This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Elizabeth Cook
Subscribe
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this year, reports surfaced detailing alleged plots in 2017 to either kidnap or assassinate WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, when he was five years into his political asylum inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. At the time, Assange’s team hoped the revelation would helped their push to not have the publisher extradited to the US.
Stella Moris, the fiancee of Julian Assange, accused the UK on Sunday of playing the “executioner” in a US “plot” to kill the WikiLeaks publisher.
In a statement to the Daily Mail Online, Moris stressed to the outlet that Assange’s “incarceration is having a catastrophic effect on his health”.
“The US government plotted to kill him and have found a way to do so - get the UK state to play the role of executioner,” she said, adding that “this is a slow-motion Khashoggi playing out in the heart of London”.
Jamal Khashoggi was a Saudi-born Washington Post columnist who was assassinated in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Sidestepping blame, Riyadh later suggested that the killing was not state-sanctioned, but was carried out by so-called “rogue” agents.
“It is horrifying that Britain has let itself be instrumentalised by a foreign power to bring about travesty”, Moris underscored.
Moris’ comments came shortly after a group of physicians again called on the UK government to release Assange from custody so that he can be provided with sufficient medical care.
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinCAPTION CORRECTION SURNAME Julian Assange's partner, Stella Moris, addresses protestors outside the High Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
CAPTION CORRECTION SURNAME Julian Assange's partner, Stella Moris, addresses protestors outside the High Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
CAPTION CORRECTION SURNAME Julian Assange's partner, Stella Moris, addresses protestors outside the High Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
The group - Doctors for Assange - wrote in a release: “The health of Mr. Assange and the health of our democracy, which depends on a free press and judicial integrity, are both in serious jeopardy. This shameful and deeply damaging case should be dropped now, and Julian Assange granted his long overdue freedom”.
The latest revelations surfaced a day after Moris detailed on Saturday that Assange had suffered a mini stroke on October 27 that had left him with a “drooping right eyelid, memory problems and signs of neurological damage”. He has since been placed on anti-stroke medication.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 19, 2017, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
US Wins Appeal to Extradite Assange
Canberra Doesn't See Itself as 'a Party to the Case' of Julian Assange as US Wins Extradition Appeal
Yesterday, 09:07 GMT
Assange has been in UK custody since late 2019, shortly after Ecuador revoked his political asylum. More recently, London’s High Court granted an extradition request filed by the US government, which seeks to hold Assange liable on espionage charges.
The US has long sought Assange’s detainment over the publication of files that exposed the many US war crimes committed in Iraq.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:09 GMTAssange’s Fiancee Accuses US of Using UK as ‘Executioner’ in Plot to Kill WikiLeaks Founder
00:44 GMTJohnson Urges Brits to Get COVID Booster Jabs Ahead of Omicron 'Tidal Wave'
00:36 GMT'Last Chance': UK Foreign Secretary Warns Time is Running Out for Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Talks
Yesterday'Queen of the Vampires': Genre-Defining Author Anne Rice Dies From Stroke at 80
YesterdayCovert US Drone Strike Unit That Massacred Syrian Civilians Had Carte Blanche for 5 Years - Report
YesterdayTrump-O'Reilly Tour Kicks Off With Empty Seats in Florida
YesterdayHow Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Helps Solidify Growing Cooperation Between Russia and China
YesterdaySouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive for COVID-19, Office Reveals
YesterdayUK Police Find Body in South London Park Connected to Disappearance of Petra Srncova
YesterdayRed Bull's Max Verstappen to Leave Abu Dhabi as 2021 F1 Champ After Stewards Dismiss Protests
Yesterday'Towns Gone', Lives Lost: Watch Post-Tornado Devastation as Death Toll in Kentucky Surpasses 80
YesterdayScottish Police Log Arrested Male Rapists as Women if They 'Self-Identify'
YesterdayG7 Leaders Pledge 'Severe Cost' in Event of Russian 'Military Aggression' in Ukraine
YesterdayMilitary Reportedly Besiege Headquarters of Ousted President's Party in Guinean Siguiri
Yesterday'This is Dumb': German Police Mocked Online for Enforcing COVID Social Distancing With Rulers
YesterdayBiden's Ratings on Handling Inflation, Economy and Crime Continue to Fall as POTUS Brushes Off Polls
YesterdayWHO: Omicron Strain Found in 63 Countries, Might Surpass Delta in Spreading Speed
YesterdayRussian Foreign Ministry: West Deploying Militants Disguised as Instructors to Ukraine
YesterdayDebt Ceiling Deal: Have Dems Just Fallen Into a Trap Set by GOP Leader McConnell?
YesterdayKeep Calm and Go On Spending: Biden Claims Americans Now Have More Money Despite Inflation, Pandemic