Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/senate-democrat-manchin-raises-inflation-concern-over-bidens-bbb-plan-as-party-pushes-to-pass-bill-1091495037.html
Senate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill
Senate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill
US Senator Joe Manchin has once again raised concerns over soaring inflation in the US and the costs of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) plan.
2021-12-13T21:09+0000
2021-12-13T21:04+0000
joe biden
us senate
us
inflation
us democratic party
build back better
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082451956_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa9bec412ab910efbafddd8afecf314.jpg
US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has again raised concern over soaring inflation in the US, the cost of US President Joe Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) infrastructure bill and its impact on consumer price growth, which hit an almost 40-year high in November 2021.The lawmaker, crucial to Democrat plans to pass the BBB, sounded his worries ahead of a phone call with Biden that will see the pair discuss the legislation.The phone call with the president was scheduled as the Democratic Party scrambles to pass the infrastructure bill ahead of Christmas. Manchin, however, appears to be set to ignore the deadline, arguing that ongoing discussion surrounding the BBB bill will "allow us to prepare better".Manchin is one of 50 Democrats in the US Senate whose support Biden and the party need if they hope to pass the ambitious social and climate spending bill envisaged by the president and his cabinet. With half the Senate and a tie-breaking vote from US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrats can pass the bill using the budget reconciliation mechanism – even without support from Republicans.Manchin has stopped short of committing himself to vote for the legislation. He repeatedly raised concern regarding BBB costs and has convinced his fellow party members to tone down the spending. But now, with November 2021 data showing inflation levels at 6.8% year-per-year, the Democrat senator is seemingly once again afraid to back the bill.Unusually high inflation has affected numerous global nation-states as economies rebuild after pandemic lockdown and worldwide consumer activity soars. The growth of consumer prices, however, especially for food and fuel, has some governments worried. The US, reportedly, has not seen this level of inflation in nearly 40 years.
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/us-chamber-of-commerce-slams-democrats-reconciliation-budget-bill-for-hiding-its-true-cost-1090664612.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082451956_140:0:2871:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e41dfceacf50724311d0bbb0300f8887.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us senate, us, inflation, us democratic party, build back better

Senate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill

21:09 GMT 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin LamarqueU.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) removes his mask to speak as bipartisan members of the Senate and House gather to announce a framework for fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief legislation at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) removes his mask to speak as bipartisan members of the Senate and House gather to announce a framework for fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief legislation at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The legislation was caught in heated debate over disagreement between "moderate" and "progressive" wings of the party, with the former demanding to scale back spending and the latter to keep its promises and boost social welfare.
US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has again raised concern over soaring inflation in the US, the cost of US President Joe Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) infrastructure bill and its impact on consumer price growth, which hit an almost 40-year high in November 2021.
The lawmaker, crucial to Democrat plans to pass the BBB, sounded his worries ahead of a phone call with Biden that will see the pair discuss the legislation.
"Inflation is real, it's not transitory. It's alarming. It's going up, not down. And I think that should be something we're concerned about [...] The unknown right now is very, very great", Manchin said.
The phone call with the president was scheduled as the Democratic Party scrambles to pass the infrastructure bill ahead of Christmas. Manchin, however, appears to be set to ignore the deadline, arguing that ongoing discussion surrounding the BBB bill will "allow us to prepare better".
Manchin is one of 50 Democrats in the US Senate whose support Biden and the party need if they hope to pass the ambitious social and climate spending bill envisaged by the president and his cabinet. With half the Senate and a tie-breaking vote from US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrats can pass the bill using the budget reconciliation mechanism – even without support from Republicans.
US Chamber of Commerce logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
US Chamber of Commerce Slams Democrats' Reconciliation Budget Bill for Hiding Its True Cost
11 November, 18:28 GMT
Manchin has stopped short of committing himself to vote for the legislation. He repeatedly raised concern regarding BBB costs and has convinced his fellow party members to tone down the spending. But now, with November 2021 data showing inflation levels at 6.8% year-per-year, the Democrat senator is seemingly once again afraid to back the bill.
Unusually high inflation has affected numerous global nation-states as economies rebuild after pandemic lockdown and worldwide consumer activity soars. The growth of consumer prices, however, especially for food and fuel, has some governments worried. The US, reportedly, has not seen this level of inflation in nearly 40 years.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:22 GMTKentucky National Guard Calls Up 300 Troops to Help With Tornado Aftermath – Pentagon
21:11 GMTKentucky Governor Confirms Tornado Death Toll Has Risen to 74, With 109 People Still Unaccounted
21:09 GMTSenate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill
20:46 GMTFormer US Police Officer Chauvin to Appear in Court on Wednesday to Change Plea - Filing
20:42 GMTUS Supreme Court Denies Bid to Block New York Health Care Worker COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
20:25 GMTWife of US Spy to Finally Stand Trial for Killing UK Teen Harry Dunn
20:23 GMTFormer Afghan Ambassador Reveals What Has to be Done by Taliban to Gain International Recognition
19:04 GMTBiden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual
18:34 GMTUS Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding
18:25 GMTJ.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
18:24 GMTOver 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US
18:08 GMTBritish, American Retailers Join Court Battles Against Visa, MasterCard Over Transaction Fees
18:08 GMTUS Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack
18:04 GMTUS Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
18:01 GMTTop South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say
17:49 GMTHow US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:30 GMTWhite House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
17:20 GMTUK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll
17:19 GMTRussian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Brain Diseases
17:16 GMTAmazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says