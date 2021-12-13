https://sputniknews.com/20211213/senate-democrat-manchin-raises-inflation-concern-over-bidens-bbb-plan-as-party-pushes-to-pass-bill-1091495037.html

Senate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill

Senate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill

US Senator Joe Manchin has once again raised concerns over soaring inflation in the US and the costs of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) plan.

2021-12-13T21:09+0000

2021-12-13T21:09+0000

2021-12-13T21:04+0000

joe biden

us senate

us

inflation

us democratic party

build back better

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082451956_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa9bec412ab910efbafddd8afecf314.jpg

US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has again raised concern over soaring inflation in the US, the cost of US President Joe Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) infrastructure bill and its impact on consumer price growth, which hit an almost 40-year high in November 2021.The lawmaker, crucial to Democrat plans to pass the BBB, sounded his worries ahead of a phone call with Biden that will see the pair discuss the legislation.The phone call with the president was scheduled as the Democratic Party scrambles to pass the infrastructure bill ahead of Christmas. Manchin, however, appears to be set to ignore the deadline, arguing that ongoing discussion surrounding the BBB bill will "allow us to prepare better".Manchin is one of 50 Democrats in the US Senate whose support Biden and the party need if they hope to pass the ambitious social and climate spending bill envisaged by the president and his cabinet. With half the Senate and a tie-breaking vote from US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrats can pass the bill using the budget reconciliation mechanism – even without support from Republicans.Manchin has stopped short of committing himself to vote for the legislation. He repeatedly raised concern regarding BBB costs and has convinced his fellow party members to tone down the spending. But now, with November 2021 data showing inflation levels at 6.8% year-per-year, the Democrat senator is seemingly once again afraid to back the bill.Unusually high inflation has affected numerous global nation-states as economies rebuild after pandemic lockdown and worldwide consumer activity soars. The growth of consumer prices, however, especially for food and fuel, has some governments worried. The US, reportedly, has not seen this level of inflation in nearly 40 years.

https://sputniknews.com/20211111/us-chamber-of-commerce-slams-democrats-reconciliation-budget-bill-for-hiding-its-true-cost-1090664612.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

joe biden, us senate, us, inflation, us democratic party, build back better