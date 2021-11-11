Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/us-chamber-of-commerce-slams-democrats-reconciliation-budget-bill-for-hiding-its-true-cost-1090664612.html
US Chamber of Commerce Slams Democrats' Reconciliation Budget Bill for Hiding Its True Cost
US Chamber of Commerce Slams Democrats' Reconciliation Budget Bill for Hiding Its True Cost
The Democrats have faced issues pushing a reconciliation bill through Congress, as moderate and progressive members of the party once again could not agree on... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T18:28+0000
2021-11-11T18:28+0000
us
us budget
us democratic party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107796/24/1077962453_0:108:3083:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_c5aeb91118eb333b8531ec1cc0ea4445.jpg
The US Chamber of Commerce, a business advocacy group, has published a letter, in which it denounced the reconciliation bill proposed by the Democrats as full of "gimmicks" that were embedded in order to hide the bill's actual cost. According to the group, the reconciliation bill might cost around $1 trillion more in spending than the authors of the legislation claim.The Chamber of Commerce notes that the reconciliation bill's "real-world impact" might be much higher than expected due to the use of the sunset provisions, which have a predetermined expiry time, the costs of which are calculated and included in the bill's declared spending cost. However, the potential costs from prolonging these provisions, which is also possible if the reconciliation legislation is passed in its current form, were left out.The advocacy group called on lawmakers to re-evaluate the reconciliation bill's cost, its impact on employment, and inflation, which reached a 30-year-peak of 6.2% in October 2021.The use of "gimmicks" to hide the true price of the bill reportedly did not elude some lawmakers. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who was at the forefront of trimming the costs of Biden's two key spending legislation pieces, slammed these provisions as "shell games" and suggested that the bill could cost twice as much compared to what had been declared, according to a New York Times report.Due to disagreements between moderate and progressive Democrats, they could not pass the spending bill even using the reconciliation process, which allows the circumvention of a potential Republican filibuster. At the same time, the Democrats finally managed to pass Biden's large infrastructure bill – one of the key pieces of legislation he promised to pass.They are still negotiating the price tag on the Build Back Better Act, with progressives seeking to include more social spending in it and moderates seeking to tone down its impact on the deficit and US national debt after rushing in September to avoid an imminent default prompted by hitting the debt ceiling.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/biden-to-sign-12-trillion-infrastructure-bill-on-monday-1090637877.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107796/24/1077962453_352:0:3083:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0cd595ebbf9a103fe896eb24175ed651.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us budget, us democratic party

US Chamber of Commerce Slams Democrats' Reconciliation Budget Bill for Hiding Its True Cost

18:28 GMT 11.11.2021
© Flickr / Maryland GovPicsUS Chamber of Commerce logo
US Chamber of Commerce logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© Flickr / Maryland GovPics
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The Democrats have faced issues pushing a reconciliation bill through Congress, as moderate and progressive members of the party once again could not agree on the details of the spending.
The US Chamber of Commerce, a business advocacy group, has published a letter, in which it denounced the reconciliation bill proposed by the Democrats as full of "gimmicks" that were embedded in order to hide the bill's actual cost. According to the group, the reconciliation bill might cost around $1 trillion more in spending than the authors of the legislation claim.
The Chamber of Commerce notes that the reconciliation bill's "real-world impact" might be much higher than expected due to the use of the sunset provisions, which have a predetermined expiry time, the costs of which are calculated and included in the bill's declared spending cost. However, the potential costs from prolonging these provisions, which is also possible if the reconciliation legislation is passed in its current form, were left out.
The advocacy group called on lawmakers to re-evaluate the reconciliation bill's cost, its impact on employment, and inflation, which reached a 30-year-peak of 6.2% in October 2021.
The use of "gimmicks" to hide the true price of the bill reportedly did not elude some lawmakers. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who was at the forefront of trimming the costs of Biden's two key spending legislation pieces, slammed these provisions as "shell games" and suggested that the bill could cost twice as much compared to what had been declared, according to a New York Times report.
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts the Milwaukee Bucks, after they won the 2021 NBA Championship, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Biden to Sign $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill on Monday
Yesterday, 21:16 GMT
Due to disagreements between moderate and progressive Democrats, they could not pass the spending bill even using the reconciliation process, which allows the circumvention of a potential Republican filibuster. At the same time, the Democrats finally managed to pass Biden's large infrastructure bill – one of the key pieces of legislation he promised to pass.
They are still negotiating the price tag on the Build Back Better Act, with progressives seeking to include more social spending in it and moderates seeking to tone down its impact on the deficit and US national debt after rushing in September to avoid an imminent default prompted by hitting the debt ceiling.
113000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:43 GMTDeath Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries
18:55 GMTHouse Democrats Call to Formally Censure Rep. Gosar Over Video Manip 'Killing' Ocasio-Cortez, Biden
18:28 GMTUS Chamber of Commerce Slams Democrats' Reconciliation Budget Bill for Hiding Its True Cost
18:25 GMTVisitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to Decide if Writer Was 'Man of God'
18:09 GMTEx-Afghan Finance Minister Says 'Ghost Soldiers' to Blame for Afghanistan Fallout
17:59 GMTYemeni Migrant Stuck at Polish Border Says Illegal Migration Networks Set Up by Europeans
17:42 GMTREC Will Hold 'Made in Russia' Forum for Exporters on 10 December in Moscow
17:35 GMTEx-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force, Commander Says
17:28 GMTNATO Maneuvers in Black Sea Show Alliance's Longing to Step Up Military Tensions in Region
16:58 GMTPutin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea Destabilizing
16:57 GMTChina Builds Village Inside Indian Territory in Arunachal Pradesh: India's Foreign Ministry
16:40 GMTLeBron James Derides Kyle Rittenhouse's Tears on Trial
16:39 GMTKim's 'Got to Be Loving Squid Game', Claim North Korea Experts
16:36 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutor Stood as Democrat in County Slammed for Suspect Postal Ballot
16:24 GMTArlington Celebrates National Veterans Day With Observance Ceremony
16:19 GMTGamma Rays Detected Coming From Nearby Galaxies For The First Time, New Study Claims
16:09 GMTEmmanuel Macron, Kamala Harris Address Paris Peace Forum
16:00 GMTIndia Rolls Out HGCO19 Jab as Rival mRNA COVID Vaccines are Probed for Links to Myocarditis
15:54 GMTWreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Arlington to Mark 100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
15:32 GMTYoung Americans Like Dostoevsky as His Novels Depict Reality of Now, Associate Professor Says