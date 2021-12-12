https://sputniknews.com/20211212/keep-calm-and-go-on-spending-biden-claims-americans-now-have-more-money-despite-inflation-pandemic-1091465771.html

Keep Calm and Go On Spending: Biden Claims Americans Now Have More Money Despite Inflation, Pandemic

Keep Calm and Go On Spending: Biden Claims Americans Now Have More Money Despite Inflation, Pandemic

US President Joe Biden claims that the average American has become richer under his presidency compared with 2020 having $100 more in their pockets.

2021-12-12T16:35+0000

2021-12-12T16:35+0000

2021-12-12T16:35+0000

us

joe biden

pandemic

inflation

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091466196_0:0:2867:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_971a798f08de6329a6b1279941f898a6.jpg

The inflation in the US keeps setting new records, reaching levels not seen since around 1982, after it hit a 6.8% year-to-year level in November. However, according to President Joe Biden, not everything is bad. On the contrary, POTUS claims that the average American has become richer under his presidency compared with 2020.Even with this optimistic news in mind, Biden called fighting inflation one of his priorities for the months to come as he commented on the latest data on unemployment insurance claims. He also stressed that "getting America back to work" and resolving the ongoing disruptions in supply chains caused by the pandemic were at the top of his priorities list as well.Inflation levels in the US grew from 6.2% in October to 6.8% in November, the latest data shows. Food and energy prices have become one of the biggest contributors to the ongoing surge in consumer prices in the country. The costs of serving the table grew by 6.1% for Americans this year, while energy prices skyrocketed by 33%.However, the US is not alone in facing this problem: many other global economies emerging after the pandemic have experienced the same rise in inflation. Fuel shortages, supply chain issues, overloaded shipping capacities, and surging economic activity are among the main factors being blamed by economists for the spiking inflation.

https://sputniknews.com/20211212/joe-biden-laughs-off-low-approval-ratings-as-he-appears-on-late-night-show-1091464204.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, joe biden, pandemic, inflation, covid-19