Joe Biden Laughs Off Low Approval Ratings as He Appears on Late Night Show

US President Joe Biden has confessed he doesn’t pay attention to his low approval ratings. The Democrat made the statement while appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, becoming the second sitting US president to appear on a late-night talk show after Barack Obama in 2016. The host asked whether POTUS pays attention to his low approval ratings. The president jokingly replied:Joe Biden went on to say that the public gets a lot of "inaccurate information" about the situation in the United States.On 10 December, the US Department of Labour reported that the annual inflation had risen to 6.8 percent, breaking a nearly 40-year record. Conversely, Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been falling, although the recent survey showed that they had improved a bit.A CNBC All-America Economic survey showed that 41 percent approved of his performance during his first year in office. However, the poll showed declining support for the Democrat’s policies on the economy and COVID-19. Only 37 percent back Joe Biden’s economic agenda, compared to 56 percent who disapprove. The Democrat’s unpopular decision to introduce a vaccine mandate for federal workers has apparently increased the disapproval of his policy, with 48 percent disliking the overall plan on the coronavirus, compared to 46 percent, who approve of it.During his appearance on the late night show, Joe Biden once again urged the public to get the inoculation as well as a booster jab, saying it "will make a gigantic difference" to the epidemiological situation in the United States. The US is one of the worst-affected nations across the world – nearly 50 million have been infected with the disease and almost 800,000 have died from it (numbers provided by Johns Hopkins University).

