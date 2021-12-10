Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/whats-next-bidenflation-hits-40-year-high-with-potus-approval-rating-on-economy-falling-1091427861.html
What’s Next? 'Bidenflation' Hits 40-Year High With POTUS' Approval Rating on Economy Falling
What’s Next? 'Bidenflation' Hits 40-Year High With POTUS' Approval Rating on Economy Falling
What’s Next? Inflation Breakes 40-Year High With Biden’s Approval Rating on Economy Falling
2021-12-10T23:02+0000
2021-12-10T23:02+0000
us
joe biden
inflation
us economy
build back better
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091428810_0:319:3073:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c20c13b58fc5e49c7f958e2cba2f4005.jpg
The US Department of Labor reported on Friday that the annual inflation rate has met some of the more pessimistic projections and increased in November to 6.8 percent from 6.2 percent in October, breaking a nearly 40-year record.At the same time, core inflation in the US, excluding food and energy prices, amounted to 4.9 percent, 0.5 percent in November alone. Food prices in the US in November rose by 0.7 percent, energy prices - by 3.5 percent. On an annualized basis, food prices rose 6.1 percent, while energy prices rose 33.3 percent.US President Joe Biden, who has been criticized for the rising inflation, said that "price and cost increases are slowing, although not as quickly as we’d like." He also underlined the significant decline in energy prices.The president also said that “jobs recovery is on track and setting records – with unemployment insurance claims falling to their lowest level in 50 years and nearly 6 million Americans back to work.”Biden stressed that “economic growth is stronger here than virtually any other nation” and said he plans to further address the pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and push forward his controversial $1.75 billion Build Back Better initiative.Meanwhile, Biden’s most recent approval rating indicates there are serious doubts about the economic situation, as only 37 percent of responders said they are content with the way the current administration has handled the economy, with 56 percent saying they disapprove.Build Back Better Plan For The EconomyThe inflation rate once again has raised concerns over Biden’s Build Back Better bill, as budget spending would increase the federal deficit and worsen inflation rates by increasing the money supply in the economy and boosting demand even more.The current administration has stressed that the spending is compensated by raised taxes on Americans with more than $400,000 in income. Meanwhile, according to the independent Congressional Budget Office’s estimates issued last month, Biden’s legislation would add $367 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade, while the expected increase in federal tax income would reduce the deficit by $127 billion over the same period.Biden’s plan was passed in the House of Representatives on 19 November by a 220-213 vote, but has yet to be approved in the Senate, as two conservative Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have expressed opposition to the bill.What Is Wrong With Inflation?If there is something that all analysts agree on, it's the complicated nature of inflation, with a number of different factors contributing, including the harm that the pandemic has caused to production worldwide, supply disruptions, the increased demand after easing restrictions and its changed pattern as people spend more time at home and prefer ordering goods rather than buying them in person.Some economists, including White House economist Jared Bernstein, claim that the $1.75 social spending bill “has no impact on the kind of inflation we’re talking about right now.”He also opined that "actual" people’s incomes are about "$100 per month above where they were a year ago, and that has a lot to do with both the strong labor market and many of the relief measures that this president has signed into law."At the same time, Biden has himself admitted that the record-breaking inflation has been triggered partly by his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus checks, adopted earlier this year.Apart from the $1,400 checks, families with children received payments of $300 and $250.
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/dems-reportedly-strategising-for-biden-to-take-credit-if-gas-prices-fall-ahead-of-2022-midterms-1091419886.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/gop-senator-calls-biden-mad-hatter-for-175-trn-bill-says-based-on-alice-in-wonderland-logic-1091121423.html
that's not a good sign for any economy high and increasing inflation is bad for any economy to fight it you need to raise interest rates which hurt people and families with mortgages and leads to increases in home repossessions ... Biden is causing undue harm to the US economy with inflation at it's highest in over 40 years in America .... 4 mores years of Biden will hopefully Bankrupt America 😍
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091428810_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_eeb54fe0b0a394d9cdc11020f4c93fb7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, inflation, us economy, build back better

What’s Next? 'Bidenflation' Hits 40-Year High With POTUS' Approval Rating on Economy Falling

23:02 GMT 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. President Joe Biden reacts to the sight of snow falling, while walking to Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S, December 8, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden reacts to the sight of snow falling, while walking to Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S, December 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Inflation has been over the 5 percent mark for the sixth month in a row in the US, sparking controversy around its causes and the measures needed to slow it down. While the current administration blames the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain crisis, Republicans and other opponents target President Biden’s broad spending initiatives.
The US Department of Labor reported on Friday that the annual inflation rate has met some of the more pessimistic projections and increased in November to 6.8 percent from 6.2 percent in October, breaking a nearly 40-year record.
At the same time, core inflation in the US, excluding food and energy prices, amounted to 4.9 percent, 0.5 percent in November alone. Food prices in the US in November rose by 0.7 percent, energy prices - by 3.5 percent. On an annualized basis, food prices rose 6.1 percent, while energy prices rose 33.3 percent.
US President Joe Biden, who has been criticized for the rising inflation, said that "price and cost increases are slowing, although not as quickly as we’d like." He also underlined the significant decline in energy prices.

“Half of the price increases in this report are in cars and energy costs from November. Since then, we have seen significant energy price reductions,” Biden said, adding that the prices would lower in the months ahead, as there is “a decline in used car prices on the wholesale market.”

The president also said that “jobs recovery is on track and setting records – with unemployment insurance claims falling to their lowest level in 50 years and nearly 6 million Americans back to work.”
In this Friday, May 20, 2021, photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Dems Reportedly Strategising for Biden to Take Credit if Gas Prices Fall Ahead of 2022 Midterms
15:02 GMT
Biden stressed that “economic growth is stronger here than virtually any other nation” and said he plans to further address the pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and push forward his controversial $1.75 billion Build Back Better initiative.
Meanwhile, Biden’s most recent approval rating indicates there are serious doubts about the economic situation, as only 37 percent of responders said they are content with the way the current administration has handled the economy, with 56 percent saying they disapprove.

Build Back Better Plan For The Economy

The inflation rate once again has raised concerns over Biden’s Build Back Better bill, as budget spending would increase the federal deficit and worsen inflation rates by increasing the money supply in the economy and boosting demand even more.
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) questions former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, who is President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington, DC, U.S., March 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
GOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Says Based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic
29 November, 21:16 GMT
The current administration has stressed that the spending is compensated by raised taxes on Americans with more than $400,000 in income. Meanwhile, according to the independent Congressional Budget Office’s estimates issued last month, Biden’s legislation would add $367 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade, while the expected increase in federal tax income would reduce the deficit by $127 billion over the same period.
Biden’s plan was passed in the House of Representatives on 19 November by a 220-213 vote, but has yet to be approved in the Senate, as two conservative Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have expressed opposition to the bill.
“The unknown we’re facing today is much greater than the need that people believe in this aspirational bill that we’re looking at, and we’ve got to make sure we get this right,” Manchin said Tuesday. “We just can’t continue to flood the market, as we’ve done.”

What Is Wrong With Inflation?

If there is something that all analysts agree on, it's the complicated nature of inflation, with a number of different factors contributing, including the harm that the pandemic has caused to production worldwide, supply disruptions, the increased demand after easing restrictions and its changed pattern as people spend more time at home and prefer ordering goods rather than buying them in person.
Some economists, including White House economist Jared Bernstein, claim that the $1.75 social spending bill “has no impact on the kind of inflation we’re talking about right now.”
“It doesn’t make it better, it doesn’t make it worse,” he said. “What it does is, it eases long-term inflationary pressure — this is widely agreed upon — by increasing the economy’s productive capacity, by helping people find a way into the labor market, by lowering families’ costs for child care, for prescription drugs, for housing.”
He also opined that "actual" people’s incomes are about "$100 per month above where they were a year ago, and that has a lot to do with both the strong labor market and many of the relief measures that this president has signed into law."
At the same time, Biden has himself admitted that the record-breaking inflation has been triggered partly by his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus checks, adopted earlier this year.
“The irony is people have more money now because of the first major piece of legislation I passed. You all got checks for $1,400. You got checks for a whole range of things,” Biden said last month.
Apart from the $1,400 checks, families with children received payments of $300 and $250.
001010
Discuss
Popular comments
that's not a good sign for any economy high and increasing inflation is bad for any economy to fight it you need to raise interest rates which hurt people and families with mortgages and leads to increases in home repossessions ... Biden is causing undue harm to the US economy with inflation at it's highest in over 40 years in America .... 4 mores years of Biden will hopefully Bankrupt America 😍
Alba1970
11 December, 02:21 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:07 GMTXiomara Castro Won’t Immediately Switch Honduras’ Recognition From Taiwan to China - Report
23:02 GMTWhat’s Next? 'Bidenflation' Hits 40-Year High With POTUS' Approval Rating on Economy Falling
22:51 GMTMyanmar Citizen Pleads Guilty on Plot to Attack Nation’s UN Envoy
22:37 GMTJohn Kiriakou Describes What Awaits Assange in the US
22:28 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Fast-Track Process to Raise US Debt Limit
22:24 GMTVice President Harris Swears in Jeff Flake as New US Ambassador to Turkey
22:18 GMTUS Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up 37%, Deaths Increase by 28%
22:13 GMTS&P 500 in Record Close, Propelling US Stocks to Biggest Week Since January
21:09 GMTUFC 269 Closes Out 2021 Pay-Per-View Schedule After Record Year of Profits for Company
21:04 GMTNYC Mayor-Elect Adams Vows Not to Let BLM 'Burn Down' City Following 'Bloodshed' Threats - Report
20:51 GMTPentagon Declines to Say If US, Israel Mull Training for Strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites
19:55 GMTVideos: Explosions Rock Lebanese City of Tyre At Alleged Hamas Weapons Depot
19:54 GMTVideos: Ethiopians, Eritreans Hold #NoMore March Outside US State Department, Capitol
19:49 GMTEdward Snowden Calls Public, Media Furor Against Assange Dystopian
18:58 GMTPossible First and Only Evidence of Crucifixion in Britain Found by Archaeologists
18:57 GMT‘It’s Alive!': ‘Zombie Fires’ Filmed Smoldering Beneath Snow Near ‘Pole of Cold’ in Siberia
18:53 GMTIraqi Militia Threatens to Fight American ‘Occupiers’ as Pentagon Marks End to Combat Mission
18:43 GMTUK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway
18:31 GMT'Haters Gonna Hate': Copyright Infringement Trial Looms Before Taylor Swift
18:10 GMTAssange's Friend on UK High Court Decision: Taking Away Hope of Justice is Beginning of Fascism