Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/gop-senator-calls-biden-mad-hatter-for-175-trn-bill-says-based-on-alice-in-wonderland-logic-1091121423.html
GOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Says Based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic
GOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Says Based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic
GOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Saying It’s ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Logic
2021-11-29T21:16+0000
2021-11-29T21:16+0000
us
inflation
john barrasso
social spending
build back better
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082539856_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f7d50ea65012158214cdccd91db85f3e.jpg
Republican Senator John Barrasso called President Biden the “Mad Hatter” for promoting an expensive social spending plan amid record-breaking inflation.The senator noted that the intention to allocate even more money "on top of inflation" seems to him to be akin to “Alice in Wonderland” logic.Referring to Biden’s explanation that the expenditures would be financed by increased taxes on Americans with more than $400,000 in income, the lawmaker noted that “it’s not what tax experts say” and “one out of three middle-class Americans will pay more in taxes.”Barrasso said that the plan will have zero support from Republicans as it is “100 percent about Democrat spending.”"If you get rid of all of the gimmicks of accounting, this bill that the Democrats are proposing is $4 trillion in additional spending. There’s not a single Republican who’s going to vote for the bill or to raise the debt ceiling. This is on the Democrats​,” he said​.On 19 November, the US House of Representatives passed with a 220-213 vote the Build Back Better Plan, which was sent to Senate, where the even 50-50 split will require unanimous Democratic support for the bill to be adopted.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082539856_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd64cc5bdab45222670cce96e686a492.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, inflation, john barrasso, social spending, build back better

GOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Says Based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic

21:16 GMT 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOLSen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) questions former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, who is President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington, DC, U.S., March 23, 2021.
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) questions former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, who is President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington, DC, U.S., March 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Congress will have to vote soon on the next president Biden’s bill worth $1.75 trillion, also known as the Build Back Better Plan, which involves a wide range of initiatives, including social spending and climate action.
Republican Senator John Barrasso called President Biden the “Mad Hatter” for promoting an expensive social spending plan amid record-breaking inflation.

“I view this as a back-breaking bill for the country with the kind of expenses, the spending, the adding to the debt, the inflation, the taxes that are going to hit the American people,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

The senator noted that the intention to allocate even more money "on top of inflation" seems to him to be akin to “Alice in Wonderland” logic.
“He’s the Mad Hatter out here. He continues to try to mislead the American people, first saying the cost will be zero, zero, zero, when the budget analysts have said it’s going to be hundreds of billions of dollars added to the debt,” Barrasso said.
Referring to Biden’s explanation that the expenditures would be financed by increased taxes on Americans with more than $400,000 in income, the lawmaker noted that “it’s not what tax experts say” and “one out of three middle-class Americans will pay more in taxes.”
Barrasso said that the plan will have zero support from Republicans as it is “100 percent about Democrat spending.”
"If you get rid of all of the gimmicks of accounting, this bill that the Democrats are proposing is $4 trillion in additional spending. There’s not a single Republican who’s going to vote for the bill or to raise the debt ceiling. This is on the Democrats​,” he said​.
On 19 November, the US House of Representatives passed with a 220-213 vote the Build Back Better Plan, which was sent to Senate, where the even 50-50 split will require unanimous Democratic support for the bill to be adopted.
151000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:16 GMTGOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Says Based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic
20:54 GMTDisgraced Cuomo Continues to Receive State Pension Even Amid Ongoing Criminal Probe - Report
20:34 GMTLionel Messi Wins 7th Ballon d'Or
20:28 GMTNATO Chief Says Bloc Seeing Biggest Expansion of Defense System Since Cold War
20:23 GMTIns and Outs of Labour Leader Starmer's Front Bench Shake-Up
20:21 GMTProcess of Restoring JCPOA Will Not Be Easy, Russian Envoy Says
20:13 GMTSeven UN Staffers in Unexplained Detention as Ethiopia Arrests UNICEF Employee
20:00 GMTAfghan Air Forces Hold First Military Drills Since Taliban Takeover - Reports
19:58 GMTPhotos: Ethiopian Army Recaptures Strategically Important Town of Chifra, on Edge of Tigray State
19:53 GMTIsrael Pleads With Countries to Ignore Iran's 'Nuclear Blackmail', as Tehran Set to Salvage JCPOA
19:25 GMTIsrael Shares Intel With US, Allies on Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium to 90% - Reports
19:00 GMTGerman Court Rules Kohl's Widow Cannot Inherit $1Mln Compensation From Journalist
18:59 GMTShanghai Data Exchange: How China is Set to Outpace US in Data Trade & Technological Competition
18:57 GMTEx-US Capitol Police Officer Appears in Court for January 6 Related Charges - Reports
18:54 GMTFrance to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration
18:50 GMTBeijing Has No Plans to Invite to Olympics US Politicians Calling for Boycott, Report Says
18:35 GMTMI5 v MI6: Tug-of-War Over a Triple Defector
18:30 GMTOutrage in Italy After Female Correspondent Sexually Harassed During Live Broadcast
18:26 GMTFrom Geek Fashion Model to Big-Tech Gandalf — Jack Dorsey's Rise and Fall
18:13 GMTWho is Parag Agrawal, New Twitter CEO?