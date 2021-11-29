https://sputniknews.com/20211129/gop-senator-calls-biden-mad-hatter-for-175-trn-bill-says-based-on-alice-in-wonderland-logic-1091121423.html

GOP Senator Calls Biden ‘Mad Hatter’ For $1.75 Trn Bill, Says Based on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Logic

Republican Senator John Barrasso called President Biden the “Mad Hatter” for promoting an expensive social spending plan amid record-breaking inflation.The senator noted that the intention to allocate even more money "on top of inflation" seems to him to be akin to “Alice in Wonderland” logic.Referring to Biden’s explanation that the expenditures would be financed by increased taxes on Americans with more than $400,000 in income, the lawmaker noted that “it’s not what tax experts say” and “one out of three middle-class Americans will pay more in taxes.”Barrasso said that the plan will have zero support from Republicans as it is “100 percent about Democrat spending.”"If you get rid of all of the gimmicks of accounting, this bill that the Democrats are proposing is $4 trillion in additional spending. There’s not a single Republican who’s going to vote for the bill or to raise the debt ceiling. This is on the Democrats​,” he said​.On 19 November, the US House of Representatives passed with a 220-213 vote the Build Back Better Plan, which was sent to Senate, where the even 50-50 split will require unanimous Democratic support for the bill to be adopted.

