International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-house-approves-bidens-175tln-social-climate-spending-bill-1090861550.html
US House Approves Biden's $1.75Tln Social, Climate Spending Bill
US House Approves Biden's $1.75Tln Social, Climate Spending Bill
The vote took place despite earlier efforts by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to delay it by delivering a lengthy speech that lasted over eight and a half hours. 19.11.2021
joe biden
us
The US House of Representatives, during the Friday vote, passed Joe Biden's massive Build Back Better agenda envisaging $1.75 trillion in social and climate spending.The final tally for the vote was 220 in favour and 213 opposed. After the vote wrapped up, the House lawmakers erupted into cheers.Now the bill is headed to the Senate for consideration, and should it be passed there, it will be sent to President Biden's desk.Many lawmakers have already celebrated the passage of the bill in the House on social media. Welcoming the legislation, Representative Adam Schiff tweeted: "The Senate must act. Without delay". Another Democratic lawmaker, Representative Jamie Raskin, touted the passage of the bill as "a victory for government that works for the people".White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said shortly after the vote that President Biden called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to congratulate her on advancing his Build Back Better agenda.The long-suffering legislation weathered many obstacles before being greenlighted in the House: not only did it divide the Democratic Party over the reasoning behind the massive spending ambitions, but it continues to fend off the harsh criticism from Republicans. In particular, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a record-breaking filibuster-style speech on the House floor on early Friday, attempting to delay the vote by speaking for over eight and a half hours.The spending package envisages $1.75 trillion in spending on social welfare and climate change programmes if passed, along with funding for paid family and medical leave, expanding Obamacare, and providing access to universal daycare for three- and four-year-old children.
joe biden, us

US House Approves Biden's $1.75Tln Social, Climate Spending Bill

14:47 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 15:10 GMT 19.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ANNA MONEYMAKERSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote for the Build Back Better Act at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The vote, which passed 220-213, comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (D-CA) spoke overnight for more than eight hours in an attempt to convince colleagues not to support the $1.75 trillion social spending bill. The key Biden Administration legislation is the result of months of negotiations between the White House and moderate and progressive House Democrats.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote for the Build Back Better Act at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The vote, which passed 220-213, comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (D-CA) spoke overnight for more than eight hours in an attempt to convince colleagues not to support the $1.75 trillion social spending bill. The key Biden Administration legislation is the result of months of negotiations between the White House and moderate and progressive House Democrats. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANNA MONEYMAKER
Daria Bedenko
Being updated
The vote took place despite earlier efforts by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to delay it by delivering a lengthy speech that lasted over eight and a half hours.
The US House of Representatives, during the Friday vote, passed Joe Biden's massive Build Back Better agenda envisaging $1.75 trillion in social and climate spending.
The final tally for the vote was 220 in favour and 213 opposed. After the vote wrapped up, the House lawmakers erupted into cheers.
Now the bill is headed to the Senate for consideration, and should it be passed there, it will be sent to President Biden's desk.
Many lawmakers have already celebrated the passage of the bill in the House on social media. Welcoming the legislation, Representative Adam Schiff tweeted: "The Senate must act. Without delay".
Another Democratic lawmaker, Representative Jamie Raskin, touted the passage of the bill as "a victory for government that works for the people".
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said shortly after the vote that President Biden called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to congratulate her on advancing his Build Back Better agenda.
The long-suffering legislation weathered many obstacles before being greenlighted in the House: not only did it divide the Democratic Party over the reasoning behind the massive spending ambitions, but it continues to fend off the harsh criticism from Republicans. In particular, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a record-breaking filibuster-style speech on the House floor on early Friday, attempting to delay the vote by speaking for over eight and a half hours.
The spending package envisages $1.75 trillion in spending on social welfare and climate change programmes if passed, along with funding for paid family and medical leave, expanding Obamacare, and providing access to universal daycare for three- and four-year-old children.
