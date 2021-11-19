https://sputniknews.com/20211119/us-house-approves-bidens-175tln-social-climate-spending-bill-1090861550.html

US House Approves Biden's $1.75Tln Social, Climate Spending Bill

The US House of Representatives, during the Friday vote, passed Joe Biden's massive Build Back Better agenda envisaging $1.75 trillion in social and climate spending.The final tally for the vote was 220 in favour and 213 opposed. After the vote wrapped up, the House lawmakers erupted into cheers.Now the bill is headed to the Senate for consideration, and should it be passed there, it will be sent to President Biden's desk.Many lawmakers have already celebrated the passage of the bill in the House on social media. Welcoming the legislation, Representative Adam Schiff tweeted: "The Senate must act. Without delay". Another Democratic lawmaker, Representative Jamie Raskin, touted the passage of the bill as "a victory for government that works for the people".White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said shortly after the vote that President Biden called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to congratulate her on advancing his Build Back Better agenda.The long-suffering legislation weathered many obstacles before being greenlighted in the House: not only did it divide the Democratic Party over the reasoning behind the massive spending ambitions, but it continues to fend off the harsh criticism from Republicans. In particular, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a record-breaking filibuster-style speech on the House floor on early Friday, attempting to delay the vote by speaking for over eight and a half hours.The spending package envisages $1.75 trillion in spending on social welfare and climate change programmes if passed, along with funding for paid family and medical leave, expanding Obamacare, and providing access to universal daycare for three- and four-year-old children.

