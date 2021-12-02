https://sputniknews.com/20211202/nearly-half-of-us-households-feel-inflation-bite-report-hardship-from-price-hikes-poll-shows-1091204294.html

Nearly Half of US Households Feel Inflation Bite, Report Hardship From Price Hikes, Poll Shows

Nearly Half of US Households Feel Inflation Bite, Report Hardship From Price Hikes, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Sticker shock from inflationary price increases is hitting US shoppers at the onset of the holiday shopping season, with 45% of American... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-02T14:50+0000

2021-12-02T14:50+0000

2021-12-02T14:50+0000

news

us

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/05/1079560550_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b7be92294931b475c95cc147292d8d02.jpg

"45% of Americans report financial hardship triggered by increased prices; 10% describe the hardship as threatening their current standard of living [and] Seven in 10 lower-income Americans experiencing hardship," a press release summarizing the poll said.The impact is especially severe for lower-income households, with 71% of those making less than $40,000 a year saying that recent price increases have caused their family financial hardship, the release said.For middle-income households 47% report financial hardship, along with 29% of upper-income households, the release added.The Biden administration has described inflation as "transitory," at least until earlier this week when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged officials to stop using the word because rising prices are likely to persist.In October, consumer prices were more than 6% higher than in October 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, us, inflation