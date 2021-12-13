https://sputniknews.com/20211213/not-provoking-russia-doesnt-work-ukraine-mod-whines-berlin-blocked-nato-lethal-weapons-supply-1091488851.html

'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply

'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has whined that Germany moved to block the supply of lethal weapons to Kiev via NATO to avoid provoking Russia

2021-12-13T15:12+0000

2021-12-13T15:12+0000

2021-12-13T15:12+0000

us

russia

ukraine

germany

invasion

allegations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091489601_0:164:3072:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_0e66f557073d0d7849d897dc4fa64278.jpg

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has whined that Germany moved to block the supply of lethal weapons to Kiev via NATO to avoid provoking Russia.In an interview with the Financial Times, Reznikov said that in November, Berlin vetoed Kiev’s purchase of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.A joint venture by the Russian energy giant Gazprom and four Western European energy companies, Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230km twin gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to complement the existing Nord Stream 1 network.The pipeline is capable of transporting up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet (55 billion cubic metres) of gas per year from Russia to Europe, bypassing Ukraine and doubling Nord Stream's capacity.Reznikov also said that in light of Berlin’s blockage of weaponry, Ukraine would seek to buy arms by clinching bilateral deals with such countries as the US, the UK, Lithuania, and France.The remarks came after CNN reported earlier this month that the Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with additional anti-tank weapons such as Javelin missiles, but that the White House had reneged on providing surface-to-air missiles, including Stinger missiles, in order not to provoke Russia.The report was published as Kiev and some Western countries continue to stoke “Russian invasion” fears, concocting fairy tales about Russia invading Ukraine. Moreover, media from several Western countries have gone even further and claimed they have maps with detailed "Russian operation" plans that were claimed to have been stored in Russian President Vladimir Putin's desk drawer.Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted the West ramping up hysteria about Moscow's purported plans to invade Ukraine, and warned of possible foreign provocations related to the claims.He berated the US and NATO for their provocative activities near Russia's borders, referring to Washington and the alliance moving their military infrastructure and armed forces closer to the area. Peskov warned NATO members against providing Ukraine with modern weaponry, noting that by doing so these countries inspire Kiev to reckless behaviour and attempts to resolve pressing issues via the use of force.

https://sputniknews.com/20211213/us-obsessed-with-alleged-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-moscow-has-no-such-plans-deputy-fm-says-1091478435.html

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, russia, ukraine, germany, invasion, allegations