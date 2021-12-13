'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
© AFP 2021 / ANATOLII STEPANOVUkrainian soldiers fire missiles with man-portable air-defense systems during exercices near the city of Shchastya, north of Lugansk, on December 1, 2014
Kiev’s complaints come as Western countries continue to demonise Russia, accusing it of amassing troops on its own territory only to later invade neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the allegations as absurd, stressing that it stands by its right to move the nation's armed forces freely within its own territory.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has whined that Germany moved to block the supply of lethal weapons to Kiev via NATO to avoid provoking Russia.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Reznikov said that in November, Berlin vetoed Kiev’s purchase of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.
“They are still building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and at the same time blocking our defensive weapons. It is very unfair”, the defence minister said, in a nod to the newly completed gas pipeline, which is awaiting clearance from a German regulator before Russia can start exporting gas through the pipe.
A joint venture by the Russian energy giant Gazprom and four Western European energy companies, Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230km twin gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to complement the existing Nord Stream 1 network.
© REUTERS / Anton VaganovFILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019
The pipeline is capable of transporting up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet (55 billion cubic metres) of gas per year from Russia to Europe, bypassing Ukraine and doubling Nord Stream's capacity.
Reznikov also said that in light of Berlin’s blockage of weaponry, Ukraine would seek to buy arms by clinching bilateral deals with such countries as the US, the UK, Lithuania, and France.
After finishing complaining about Germany's move, he then changed his tone, alleging that the purported strategy of the Western countries in relations with Russia, which he described as "not provoking Russia", doesn't work. He fantasised about an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine, describing a grim scenario of millions of Ukrainians fleeing to the EU and "lot of coffins coming back to Russia".
The remarks came after CNN reported earlier this month that the Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with additional anti-tank weapons such as Javelin missiles, but that the White House had reneged on providing surface-to-air missiles, including Stinger missiles, in order not to provoke Russia.
The report was published as Kiev and some Western countries continue to stoke “Russian invasion” fears, concocting fairy tales about Russia invading Ukraine. Moreover, media from several Western countries have gone even further and claimed they have maps with detailed "Russian operation" plans that were claimed to have been stored in Russian President Vladimir Putin's desk drawer.
Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted the West ramping up hysteria about Moscow's purported plans to invade Ukraine, and warned of possible foreign provocations related to the claims.
He berated the US and NATO for their provocative activities near Russia's borders, referring to Washington and the alliance moving their military infrastructure and armed forces closer to the area. Peskov warned NATO members against providing Ukraine with modern weaponry, noting that by doing so these countries inspire Kiev to reckless behaviour and attempts to resolve pressing issues via the use of force.