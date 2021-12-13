Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/not-provoking-russia-doesnt-work-ukraine-mod-whines-berlin-blocked-nato-lethal-weapons-supply-1091488851.html
'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has whined that Germany moved to block the supply of lethal weapons to Kiev via NATO to avoid provoking Russia
2021-12-13T15:12+0000
2021-12-13T15:12+0000
us
russia
ukraine
germany
invasion
allegations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091489601_0:164:3072:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_0e66f557073d0d7849d897dc4fa64278.jpg
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has whined that Germany moved to block the supply of lethal weapons to Kiev via NATO to avoid provoking Russia.In an interview with the Financial Times, Reznikov said that in November, Berlin vetoed Kiev’s purchase of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.A joint venture by the Russian energy giant Gazprom and four Western European energy companies, Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230km twin gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to complement the existing Nord Stream 1 network.The pipeline is capable of transporting up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet (55 billion cubic metres) of gas per year from Russia to Europe, bypassing Ukraine and doubling Nord Stream's capacity.Reznikov also said that in light of Berlin’s blockage of weaponry, Ukraine would seek to buy arms by clinching bilateral deals with such countries as the US, the UK, Lithuania, and France.The remarks came after CNN reported earlier this month that the Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with additional anti-tank weapons such as Javelin missiles, but that the White House had reneged on providing surface-to-air missiles, including Stinger missiles, in order not to provoke Russia.The report was published as Kiev and some Western countries continue to stoke “Russian invasion” fears, concocting fairy tales about Russia invading Ukraine. Moreover, media from several Western countries have gone even further and claimed they have maps with detailed "Russian operation" plans that were claimed to have been stored in Russian President Vladimir Putin's desk drawer.Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted the West ramping up hysteria about Moscow's purported plans to invade Ukraine, and warned of possible foreign provocations related to the claims.He berated the US and NATO for their provocative activities near Russia's borders, referring to Washington and the alliance moving their military infrastructure and armed forces closer to the area. Peskov warned NATO members against providing Ukraine with modern weaponry, noting that by doing so these countries inspire Kiev to reckless behaviour and attempts to resolve pressing issues via the use of force.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/us-obsessed-with-alleged-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-moscow-has-no-such-plans-deputy-fm-says-1091478435.html
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091489601_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6e27c6a6a87f61ffda93e87acace7b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, ukraine, germany, invasion, allegations

'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply

15:12 GMT 13.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANATOLII STEPANOVUkrainian soldiers fire missiles with man-portable air-defense systems during exercices near the city of Shchastya, north of Lugansk, on December 1, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers fire missiles with man-portable air-defense systems during exercices near the city of Shchastya, north of Lugansk, on December 1, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANATOLII STEPANOV
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kiev’s complaints come as Western countries continue to demonise Russia, accusing it of amassing troops on its own territory only to later invade neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the allegations as absurd, stressing that it stands by its right to move the nation's armed forces freely within its own territory.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has whined that Germany moved to block the supply of lethal weapons to Kiev via NATO to avoid provoking Russia.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Reznikov said that in November, Berlin vetoed Kiev’s purchase of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

“They are still building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and at the same time blocking our defensive weapons. It is very unfair”, the defence minister said, in a nod to the newly completed gas pipeline, which is awaiting clearance from a German regulator before Russia can start exporting gas through the pipe.

A joint venture by the Russian energy giant Gazprom and four Western European energy companies, Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230km twin gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea to complement the existing Nord Stream 1 network.
© REUTERS / Anton VaganovFILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019
© REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
The pipeline is capable of transporting up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet (55 billion cubic metres) of gas per year from Russia to Europe, bypassing Ukraine and doubling Nord Stream's capacity.
Reznikov also said that in light of Berlin’s blockage of weaponry, Ukraine would seek to buy arms by clinching bilateral deals with such countries as the US, the UK, Lithuania, and France.

After finishing complaining about Germany's move, he then changed his tone, alleging that the purported strategy of the Western countries in relations with Russia, which he described as "not provoking Russia", doesn't work. He fantasised about an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine, describing a grim scenario of millions of Ukrainians fleeing to the EU and "lot of coffins coming back to Russia".

The remarks came after CNN reported earlier this month that the Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with additional anti-tank weapons such as Javelin missiles, but that the White House had reneged on providing surface-to-air missiles, including Stinger missiles, in order not to provoke Russia.
The report was published as Kiev and some Western countries continue to stoke “Russian invasion” fears, concocting fairy tales about Russia invading Ukraine. Moreover, media from several Western countries have gone even further and claimed they have maps with detailed "Russian operation" plans that were claimed to have been stored in Russian President Vladimir Putin's desk drawer.
By replacing Russia with a US company as supplier of nuclear fuel, Ukraine endangers the health of its citizens and other peoples in Europe - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
US Obsessed With Alleged Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Moscow Has No Such Plans, Deputy FM Says
07:26 GMT
Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted the West ramping up hysteria about Moscow's purported plans to invade Ukraine, and warned of possible foreign provocations related to the claims.
He berated the US and NATO for their provocative activities near Russia's borders, referring to Washington and the alliance moving their military infrastructure and armed forces closer to the area. Peskov warned NATO members against providing Ukraine with modern weaponry, noting that by doing so these countries inspire Kiev to reckless behaviour and attempts to resolve pressing issues via the use of force.
005000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:32 GMTUEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:18 GMTKentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
15:12 GMT'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
15:12 GMTKentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
15:02 GMTIndia May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
14:53 GMTNi Hao: New York Television Stations Receive Letters From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
14:50 GMTNHS Website Crashes Over Huge Demand for COVID-19 Booster Jabs After 1st Omicron Death Confirmed
14:43 GMTJapan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest
14:30 GMTSwedish Coast Guard Investigate 'Gross Sea Drunkenness' After UK Cargo Ship Collides With Dredger
14:16 GMTJordan Peterson on Cancel Culture: If You Can’t Say What You Think, Soon You Won’t Be Able to Think
14:06 GMTSituation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
14:05 GMTThree Killed, 10 Injured as Terrorists Open Fire at Police Bus in India's Kashmir
14:01 GMTUS, China and Koreas Agree 'in Principle' to Put Formal End to Korean War Decades After Conflict
14:01 GMTBerlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
13:39 GMTOlympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year