Putin: NATO's Policy Towards Russia Confrontational

https://sputniknews.com/20211208/putin-natos-policy-towards-russia-confrontational-1091355283.html
Putin says NATO's policy towards Russia is confrontational.
2021-12-08T14:07+0000
2021-12-08T14:07+0000
2021-12-08T14:13+0000
vladimir putin
nato
NATO's policy towards Russia is confrontational, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that the bloc's eastward expansion is one of the most important security issues for his country.
14:07 GMT 08.12.2021
This comes after earlier this week, the presidents of Russia and the United States held a virtual meeting that lasted two hours and focused on the most pressing bilateral and international issues.
NATO's policy towards Russia is confrontational, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that the bloc's eastward expansion is one of the most important security issues for his country.