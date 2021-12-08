https://sputniknews.com/20211208/putin-natos-policy-towards-russia-confrontational-1091355283.html

Putin: NATO's Policy Towards Russia Confrontational

Putin says NATO's policy towards Russia is confrontational.

NATO's policy towards Russia is confrontational, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that the bloc's eastward expansion is one of the most important security issues for his country.

