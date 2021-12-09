Registration was successful!
International
White House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
White House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
White House spokespserson Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the internal movement of Russian troops into the country's south was "aggression" against Ukraine and the origin of the present crisis.
“The aggression here is on the Russian side, the military buildup is on the Russian side," Psaki told reporters at the White House on Thursday. She was asked about comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day that the situation in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where Kiev has fought a seven-year war against several autonomous Russian-speaking cities, resembled a genocide.The presser came just moments after US President Joe Biden finished a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a followup to Biden's Monday phone call with Putin that focused on the deployment of Russian forces in southern Russia.After his call with Zelenskyy, Biden will also speak with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of former Soviet republics and former allies in Eastern Europe who are now part of the NATO alliance. Ukraine is not part of NATO, but Zelenskyy has pushed for Brussels to tighten their relationship and cast Kiev's eventual membership as the only peaceful solution to the war in the Donbass. He also said on Thursday that he does not support freezing the conflict there.Biden has pledged full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and promised to levy economic sanctions against Russia sufficient to make it an international pariah if it does attack Ukraine. He rejected "red lines" on Ukraine drawn by Putin, which include the stationing of offensive NATO forces in Ukraine and the further expansion of NATO eastward.NATO began a new buildup along its eastern flank in 2014, after right-wing nationalist government seized power in Kiev in a US-backed coup and began laying out a program for reducing the country's substantial Russian-speaking minority to second-class status. The Russian-speaking Donbass cities rebelled against the move and Russian-speaking Crimea declared independence, then voted in a referendum to join the Russian Federation. Kiev, the EU and NATO refused to recognize the referendum and have continued to claim Russia illegally and aggressively seized the peninsula. They also claim Russia is giving help to the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the Donbass - allegations Moscow has denied.
Attention walking, driving, hang'n out, is now a crime inside your own country. As observed by those just across the boarder from a foreign country 5000 miles away.
Anyone who still believes a single word that comes out of the WH is as daft. As it's "president"
ukraine
us
News
20:01 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 20:49 GMT 09.12.2021)
Go to the photo bank
White House spokespserson Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the internal movement of Russian troops into the country's south was "aggression" against Ukraine and the origin of the present crisis.
“The aggression here is on the Russian side, the military buildup is on the Russian side," Psaki told reporters at the White House on Thursday. She was asked about comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day that the situation in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where Kiev has fought a seven-year war against several autonomous Russian-speaking cities, resembled a genocide.
“The Russians are known for their rhetorical escalations” and for spreading misinformation, Psaki also said.
The presser came just moments after US President Joe Biden finished a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a followup to Biden's Monday phone call with Putin that focused on the deployment of Russian forces in southern Russia.
After his call with Zelenskyy, Biden will also speak with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of former Soviet republics and former allies in Eastern Europe who are now part of the NATO alliance. Ukraine is not part of NATO, but Zelenskyy has pushed for Brussels to tighten their relationship and cast Kiev's eventual membership as the only peaceful solution to the war in the Donbass. He also said on Thursday that he does not support freezing the conflict there.
The US, Ukraine, and western press have characterized the deployments as a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine, but similarly to another deployment in April about which the same claims were made, Moscow has rejected claims it's preparing to attack its western neighbor. The troops are not immediately on the Ukrainian border, as commonly claimed, but more than 140 miles from the border.
Biden has pledged full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and promised to levy economic sanctions against Russia sufficient to make it an international pariah if it does attack Ukraine. He rejected "red lines" on Ukraine drawn by Putin, which include the stationing of offensive NATO forces in Ukraine and the further expansion of NATO eastward.

According to Zelenskyy's office, Biden pledged to continue giving Ukraine enough weapons that it could "fight back at any time." They also discussed ways for the US to provide security, financial and political support for Kiev to combat the "ongoing hybrid aggression."

NATO began a new buildup along its eastern flank in 2014, after right-wing nationalist government seized power in Kiev in a US-backed coup and began laying out a program for reducing the country's substantial Russian-speaking minority to second-class status. The Russian-speaking Donbass cities rebelled against the move and Russian-speaking Crimea declared independence, then voted in a referendum to join the Russian Federation. Kiev, the EU and NATO refused to recognize the referendum and have continued to claim Russia illegally and aggressively seized the peninsula. They also claim Russia is giving help to the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the Donbass - allegations Moscow has denied.
Attention walking, driving, hang'n out, is now a crime inside your own country. As observed by those just across the boarder from a foreign country 5000 miles away.
Anyone who still believes a single word that comes out of the WH is as daft. As it's "president"
