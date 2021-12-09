Registration was successful!
Live Video: US President Biden Hosts 'Democracy Summit' Day One
Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Chilling in Cabin at 'British Queen's Estate' Revealed
While the photo appears to be undated, Maxwell and Epstein reportedly visited Balmoral in 1999 after being invited by Prince Andrew. 09.12.2021
us, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, photo

17:14 GMT 09.12.2021
While the photo appears to be undated, Maxwell and Epstein reportedly visited Balmoral in 1999 after being invited by Prince Andrew.
A photo of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell relaxing together in what appears to be a log cabin at the Queen of England’s estate in Balmoral has emerged amid Maxwell’s ongoing trial in the United States.
According to MailOnline, it wasn’t immediately clear when exactly the photo was taken, though Epstein and Maxwell were reportedly invited to Balmoral in 1999 by Prince Andrew.
As the newspaper points out, the duo seems to be sitting practically at the exact same spot that Queen Elizabeth II was previously pictured relaxing in.
The photo reportedly originates from the same trove of images that was previously seized at Epstein’s mansion in New York City in 2019, and which have been presented at Maxwell’s trail as the prosecution seeks to portray her and Epstein as “partners in crime."
Other photos show Maxwell rubbing Epstein’s feet aboard what looks like one of the latter’s private jets, her kissing Epstein on the cheek, and him with his arm wrapped around her.
Maxwell was arrested in the United States in July 2020 and currently stands trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein; she has pleaded not guilty.
Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of the sex trafficking of minors and was found dead in August that year in his jail cell where he was awaiting trial – his death was officially ruled a suicide.
