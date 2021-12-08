https://sputniknews.com/20211208/photos-of-ghislaine-maxwell-rubbing-jeffrey-epsteins-feet-kissing-him-released-by-us-prosecutors-1091361291.html

Photos of Ghislaine Maxwell Rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's Feet, Kissing Him Released by US Prosecutors

Photos of Ghislaine Maxwell Rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's Feet, Kissing Him Released by US Prosecutors

Some of the photos also show Epstein holding Maxwell “while he’s wearing what appears to be a red skiing outfit,” or “him with his arm wrapped around her with... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-08T18:59+0000

2021-12-08T18:59+0000

2021-12-08T18:59+0000

us

ghislaine maxwell

jeffrey epstein

trial

photos

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/57/1079815708_0:0:2664:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_70c6121fbcaba02e3ccb4082e288fa8d.jpg

Several photos depicting intimate interactions between the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell have been revealed to the public amid Maxwell's ongoing trial.According to the New York Post, the photos were originally recovered in 2019 when the FBI raided Epstein’s mansion in New York City - they have been used as evidence and were released by federal prosecutors this week.Three photos show Maxwell rubbing Epstein’s feet aboard what appears to be one of the latter’s private jets.Other photos depict, for example, Maxwell kissing Epstein on the cheek, as well as Epstein “holding her while he’s wearing what appears to be a red skiing outfit” and “him with his arm wrapped around her with a phone to his ear,” the newspaper adds.The pictures were released as prosecution reportedly sought to portray Maxwell and Epstein as “partners in crime” as the latter “sexually abused underage girls.”Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in the United States in July 2020 and currently stands trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein; she has pleaded not guilty.Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of the sex trafficking of minors and was found dead in August that year in his jail cell where he was awaiting trial – his death was officially ruled a suicide.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, trial, photos