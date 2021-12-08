Photos of Ghislaine Maxwell Rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's Feet, Kissing Him Released by US Prosecutors
© AP Photo / John MinchilloAudrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Some of the photos also show Epstein holding Maxwell “while he’s wearing what appears to be a red skiing outfit,” or “him with his arm wrapped around her with a phone to his ear.”
Several photos depicting intimate interactions between the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell have been revealed to the public amid Maxwell's ongoing trial.
According to the New York Post, the photos were originally recovered in 2019 when the FBI raided Epstein’s mansion in New York City - they have been used as evidence and were released by federal prosecutors this week.
Three photos show Maxwell rubbing Epstein’s feet aboard what appears to be one of the latter’s private jets.
Racy photos show Ghislaine Maxwell rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's feet on his jet https://t.co/Y582c9U2bl pic.twitter.com/hthacyUNEQ— New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2021
Other photos depict, for example, Maxwell kissing Epstein on the cheek, as well as Epstein “holding her while he’s wearing what appears to be a red skiing outfit” and “him with his arm wrapped around her with a phone to his ear,” the newspaper adds.
Good morning from New York.— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 8, 2021
A rush of new photographs of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were just made public. They were introduced into evidence yesterday during testimony of images recovered from the 2019 raid on Epstein's NY home.
Live feed ahead, @LawCrimeNews. pic.twitter.com/okjRc5bWrg
The pictures were released as prosecution reportedly sought to portray Maxwell and Epstein as “partners in crime” as the latter “sexually abused underage girls.”
Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in the United States in July 2020 and currently stands trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein; she has pleaded not guilty.
Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of the sex trafficking of minors and was found dead in August that year in his jail cell where he was awaiting trial – his death was officially ruled a suicide.