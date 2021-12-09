Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/51-of-israelis-would-support-attack-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-without-us-support-shows-poll-1091382969.html
51% of Israelis Would Support Attack on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Without US Support, Shows Poll
51% of Israelis Would Support Attack on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Without US Support, Shows Poll
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett indicated on 23 November that that his country would not be “obligated” if a new nuclear deal between Tehran and world... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-09T12:02+0000
2021-12-09T12:02+0000
naftali bennett
natanz fuel enrichment plant
israel
iran
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
natanz
israel democracy institute
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082622588_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_b291cd019f07db585312b99c75fa6480.jpg
Slightly more than half of Israelis – 51% - believe that their country would not need the backing of the United States to carry out a strike on Iran, according to a new survey. 58% of Jewish Israelis stated there would be no need to wait for Washington to greenlight such moves as opposed to 31% urging such approval, revealed an Israel Democracy Institute report published Wednesday. Around 82% of Arab Israelis would want the administration of US President Joe Biden to sign off on such a strike. 31% of those polled were against such unilateral actions, showed the Israeli Voice Index survey for November 2021, published by IDI’s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research. Over 50% of those surveyed perceive the Islamic Republic as an existential threat, while 25% view Iran as a “medium danger”. When political affiliation entered the mix, among self-identifying right-wingers two-thirds agreed that Israel should attack Iran even without US approval, stated the IDI poll. 50% of center-left respondents agreed with this stance. On the left spectrum, only 37.5% of respondents supported an Israeli strike without Washington’s consent. The IDI poll was conducted online and by telephone among 614 Jewish respondents and 150 Arabs between 29 November and 1 December. Iran Nuclear Deal The survey comes as senior Israeli officials have repeatedly warned they are prepared to go it alone to protect themselves against Iran amid claims by Tel Aviv that Tehran seeks to obtain nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic has consistently denied the claims. In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared that “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning… We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.” The Israeli Prime Minister, who took over from long-time PM Benjamin Netanyahu in June, earlier indicated that that his country will maintain its freedom of action if a new nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers was reached at the Vienna talks. "In any event, even if there is a return to a deal, Israel is of course not a party to the deal and Israel is not obligated by the deal," Bennett added, describing Iran as being at "the most advanced stage of its nuclear programme.” The remarks had come ahead of resumption of indirect negotiations on reviving the 2015 deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which former US President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The US had immediately reimposed stringent sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The deal had eased sanctions on Iran in return for strict limits on its nuclear program to prevent Tehran from building an atomic arsenal. Iran, which has consistently maintained its programme was exclusively peaceful in nature, since the US walkout began breaching the deal with expanded uranium enrichment. President Joe Biden, as he took over the White House from predecessor Donald Trump, had vowed to return the US to the deal if Iran returned to compliance with its nuclear provisions.Negotiations to resuscitate the 2015 JCPOA accord first began in April in the P5+1 format comprising Russia, China, the US, the UK, France, Germany and Iran. There was a several-month hiatus due to presidential elections in Iran. This August, the newly-elected Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi took over from Hassan Rouhani, noting that Tehran was ready for negotiations. Washington will resume the indirect nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna, State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed on Wednesday, after little progress was made in discussions last week. He added that restoring the deal is still a “viable option”. Top European diplomat Enrique Mora also confirmed that the negotiations would continue after the seventh round of talks was halted on 3 December. Iran, which wants all the sanctions lifted immediately, says it submitted two proposals last week “based on the provisions of the 2015 agreement” to revive the deal. Washington has been arguing a mutual return to compliance, involving an end to sanctions and a scaling back of Iran’s nuclear programme.
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/iran-blames-us-stubbornness-on-sanctions-for-breakdown-of-vienna-nuke-talks--1091266267.html
israel
iran
natanz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082622588_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_71c4965ed71925857cc154b91cdedfa0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
naftali bennett, natanz fuel enrichment plant, israel, iran, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), natanz, israel democracy institute

51% of Israelis Would Support Attack on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Without US Support, Shows Poll

12:02 GMT 09.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / -This file handout satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on January 28, 2020, shows an overview of Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, south of the capital Tehran. - Iran announced Saturday it has started up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium more quickly in a new breach of its undertakings under a troubled 2015 nuclear agreement.
This file handout satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on January 28, 2020, shows an overview of Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, south of the capital Tehran. - Iran announced Saturday it has started up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium more quickly in a new breach of its undertakings under a troubled 2015 nuclear agreement. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / -
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett indicated on 23 November that that his country would not be “obligated” if a new nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers was reached at the Vienna talks, describing Iran as being at "the most advanced stage of its nuclear programme.”
Slightly more than half of Israelis – 51% - believe that their country would not need the backing of the United States to carry out a strike on Iran, according to a new survey. 58% of Jewish Israelis stated there would be no need to wait for Washington to greenlight such moves as opposed to 31% urging such approval, revealed an Israel Democracy Institute report published Wednesday.
Around 82% of Arab Israelis would want the administration of US President Joe Biden to sign off on such a strike. 31% of those polled were against such unilateral actions, showed the Israeli Voice Index survey for November 2021, published by IDI’s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research.
Over 50% of those surveyed perceive the Islamic Republic as an existential threat, while 25% view Iran as a “medium danger”. When political affiliation entered the mix, among self-identifying right-wingers two-thirds agreed that Israel should attack Iran even without US approval, stated the IDI poll. 50% of center-left respondents agreed with this stance.
On the left spectrum, only 37.5% of respondents supported an Israeli strike without Washington’s consent.
The IDI poll was conducted online and by telephone among 614 Jewish respondents and 150 Arabs between 29 November and 1 December.

Iran Nuclear Deal

The survey comes as senior Israeli officials have repeatedly warned they are prepared to go it alone to protect themselves against Iran amid claims by Tel Aviv that Tehran seeks to obtain nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic has consistently denied the claims.
In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared that “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning… We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”
© AP Photo / IRIB In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
© AP Photo / IRIB
The Israeli Prime Minister, who took over from long-time PM Benjamin Netanyahu in June, earlier indicated that that his country will maintain its freedom of action if a new nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers was reached at the Vienna talks.
"The mistake we made after the first [nuclear] agreement in 2015 will not be repeated. From the moment the deal was signed, it was like a sleeping pill for us… In any case, even if the deal will be revived, it Israel won't be bound to it,” said Bennett on 23 November at the Security and Policy conference in the Reichman University in Herzliya.
"In any event, even if there is a return to a deal, Israel is of course not a party to the deal and Israel is not obligated by the deal," Bennett added, describing Iran as being at "the most advanced stage of its nuclear programme.”
The remarks had come ahead of resumption of indirect negotiations on reviving the 2015 deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which former US President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The US had immediately reimposed stringent sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
© REUTERS / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNAIran nuclear talks enter day five
Iran nuclear talks enter day five - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
Iran nuclear talks enter day five
© REUTERS / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA
The deal had eased sanctions on Iran in return for strict limits on its nuclear program to prevent Tehran from building an atomic arsenal. Iran, which has consistently maintained its programme was exclusively peaceful in nature, since the US walkout began breaching the deal with expanded uranium enrichment. President Joe Biden, as he took over the White House from predecessor Donald Trump, had vowed to return the US to the deal if Iran returned to compliance with its nuclear provisions.
Negotiations to resuscitate the 2015 JCPOA accord first began in April in the P5+1 format comprising Russia, China, the US, the UK, France, Germany and Iran. There was a several-month hiatus due to presidential elections in Iran. This August, the newly-elected Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi took over from Hassan Rouhani, noting that Tehran was ready for negotiations.
Washington will resume the indirect nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna, State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed on Wednesday, after little progress was made in discussions last week. He added that restoring the deal is still a “viable option”. Top European diplomat Enrique Mora also confirmed that the negotiations would continue after the seventh round of talks was halted on 3 December.
Iran nuclear talks enter day five - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
Iran Blames US Stubbornness on Sanctions for Breakdown of Vienna Nuke Talks
5 December, 21:37 GMT
Iran, which wants all the sanctions lifted immediately, says it submitted two proposals last week “based on the provisions of the 2015 agreement” to revive the deal. Washington has been arguing a mutual return to compliance, involving an end to sanctions and a scaling back of Iran’s nuclear programme.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:07 GMTUK Conservative Party Fined for Failing to Report Donation Used to Remodel Johnson's Home
12:06 GMTUK Defence Ministry Says Will Send 140 Military Engineers to Poland Over Migration Crisis
12:02 GMT51% of Israelis Would Support Attack on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Without US Support, Shows Poll
11:57 GMTBiden Plans to Bring Up 'Democratic Recession' at His 'Summit for Democracy'
11:49 GMTUK Labour Party Records Largest Lead Over Ruling Conservatives Since 2019, Poll Shows
11:40 GMTNew Zealand Parliament Passes Bill Easing Change of Sex on Birth Certificates
11:25 GMTREC Will Present Exoskeletons, Robots and Drones at Expo 2020 in Dubai
10:59 GMTUS Misleads Public on Progress in Resolving Diplomatic Crisis With Russia, Moscow Says
10:35 GMTEuropean Union Establishes Asylum Agency
10:33 GMTPiers Morgan Tells 'Cringe-Making' Hillary Clinton to 'Let It Go!' After 2016 Trump Loss Meltdown
10:31 GMTFrench Military Reports Second ‘Interaction’ Between Russian Jets & French Aircraft Over Black Sea
10:30 GMTWhat Cost Virat Kohli the Captaincy of India's One-Day International Cricket Team?
10:29 GMTInstagram to Bring Back Chronological Feed in First Quarter of 2022
10:26 GMTUK Could Hit 1Mln Omicron Cases by Month's End, Health Minister Says
10:20 GMTSpaceX Announces Putting NASA's Space Observatory Into Orbit
10:10 GMTBoris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
09:57 GMTNew Zealand Adopts Plan to Become Smoke-Free by 2025
09:45 GMTIraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
09:33 GMTRussian Chief of General Staff Slams Reports About 'Imminent Invasion of Ukraine' as Fake
09:30 GMTArmenia Says Border Positions Attacked by Azerbaijan Military Forces Overnight