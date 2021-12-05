https://sputniknews.com/20211205/iran-blames-us-stubbornness-on-sanctions-for-breakdown-of-vienna-nuke-talks--1091266267.html

Iran Blames US Stubbornness on Sanctions for Breakdown of Vienna Nuke Talks

Iran Blames US Stubbornness on Sanctions for Breakdown of Vienna Nuke Talks

Iran has blamed Washington's refusal to lift sanctions for Friday's breakdown in talks in Vienna on a US return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

2021-12-05T21:37+0000

2021-12-05T21:37+0000

2021-12-05T21:32+0000

iran

us

nuclear talks

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

iran nuclear deal

vienna talks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091266264_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68763caf3680cb9fdc410bbd4dcaf6a4.jpg

Iran has blamed Washington's refusal to lift sanctions for Friday's breakdown in the latest round of talks regarding a return to the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal in Vienna.A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official, speaking anonymously to the Tasnim News Agency on Sunday, said the problem lay in the US delegation's insistence that it would maintain some sanctions even if Tehran limits its uranium enrichment.US negotiators walked out of the fifth day of talks on Friday, claiming Iran "does not seem to be serious about doing what's necessary to return to compliance" — although the US is the only original signatory to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) currently outside the agreement.Diplomatic representatives of Washington later complained that the recently-elected Iranian government of conservative President Ebrahim Raisi had "walked back" concessions made by his liberal predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, demanding the US lift all sanctions and return to the 2015 deal it unilaterally abandoned — without adding further demands for limitations on Iran's ballistic missile programme.The official was referring to former US President Donald Trump's speedy and unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, as well as his administration's re-imposition of sanctions previously lifted under the deal and the imposition of new ones.Iran, observing the terms of the JCPOA text, waited a year before increasing the level of uranium enrichment at its Natanz facility.Iranian chief negotiator Baqeri Kani told Al-Jazeera on Friday that Tehran's proposals were reasonable and the West must take them seriously.The deal was negotiated between Trump's predecessor, former two-term US President Barack Obama, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union (EU). Obama reneged on parts of the JCPOA, however, imposing new sanctions on Iran over its testing of ballistic missiles with conventional warheads - an issue not proscribed under the agreement.US President Joe Biden pledged to return to the JCPOA during his 2020 election campaign and has, since taking office, maintained the sanctions imposed by Trump.Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian representative to the International Atomic Energy Authority in Vienna, said on Saturday that the Vienna talks would resume next week.The Iranian official said his country's delegation expected the other powers to return on Monday with "accurate and logical written responses" and "new practical ideas".

https://sputniknews.com/20211205/iran-walked-back-all-compromises-made-during-past-nuclear-talks-in-vienna-us-official-reveals-1091253447.html

iran

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

iran, us, nuclear talks, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran nuclear deal, vienna talks