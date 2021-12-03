https://sputniknews.com/20211203/us-ends-vienna-talks-says-iran-not-serious-about-meeting-jcpoa-compliance-standards-1091232448.html
US Ends Vienna Talks, Says Iran Not 'Serious' About Meeting JCPOA Compliance Standards
The US has suddenly pulled out of talks aimed at returning to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran and six other nations... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
"What we've seen in the last couple of days, is that Iran, right now, does not seem to be serious about doing what's necessary to return to compliance, which is why we ended this round of talks in Vienna," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, adding the US would be "consulting very closely and carefully" with partners to the 2015 nuclear deal, including Russia, China, and the European Union, as well as "concerned countries" like Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states.
newGeneration
Nuclear Iran it is. Blame yourselves for creating this chaos. You showed the world it was you that left the jcpoa with arrogance. It was you that supplied and created terrorists in the middle east. It was you that constantly oppresses the world. As Iran once said "You start the war, we will finish it."
Willyspit
Iran only turned up so they could tell the Zionazis to fuck off. Why wouldn't they, let's face it, when it comes to agreements the USA is as trustworthy as Israel's promises not to steal more land from the Palestinians.
US Ends Vienna Talks, Says Iran Not 'Serious' About Meeting JCPOA Compliance Standards
19:17 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 19:20 GMT 03.12.2021)
The US has suddenly pulled out of talks aimed at returning to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran and six other nations, claiming Tehran isn't "serious" about the negotiations.
"What we've seen in the last couple of days, is that Iran, right now, does not seem to be serious about doing what's necessary to return to compliance, which is why we ended this round of talks in Vienna," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, adding the US would be "consulting very closely and carefully" with partners to the 2015 nuclear deal, including Russia, China, and the European Union, as well as "concerned countries" like Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states.