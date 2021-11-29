Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/as-iran-nuclear-talks-resume-will-israel-ever-exercise-military-option-1091102766.html
As Iran Nuclear Talks Resume, Will Israel Ever Exercise Military Option?
As Iran Nuclear Talks Resume, Will Israel Ever Exercise Military Option?
The US and its European allies are expected to put pressure on the Islamic Republic in the new round of talks that kick off in Vienna on Monday. They will try... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T08:18+0000
2021-11-29T08:18+0000
middle east
israel
iran
iranian nuclear program
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082855184_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c1415315d2be41cac35308619a14db9e.jpg
After six months of zero progress, the United States and its allies will convene in Vienna later in the day for a fresh round talks with Iran over its nuclear programme.In 2018, Washington left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a 2015 deal under which Tehran accepted restrictions on its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of western sanctions.Under the Biden administration, the US has resumed discussions with Iran but so far they have not borne any fruit. Breakthrough Expected?Meanwhile, Israeli reports, citing British intelligence sources, claim that the Islamic Republic has made significant progress "in its quest for an atomic bomb", suggesting Tehran is only one month away from achieving that goal.Dr Raz Zimmt, a research fellow at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies and one of the nation's leading experts on Iran, says the Vienna negotiations are "unlikely" to lead to any breakthrough.The new president of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, has already stated that he has no plans to retreat in nuclear talks with the major powers. And the US and its allies are now frightened that the negotiations might be used by Iran to buy time, something that world leaders cannot accept.All Options on the TableIsrael is also following the developments with great concern. In the past, Israeli officials stressed that a nuclear bomb in the hands of Iran would pose an existential threat to the Jewish state, allegations that the Islamic Republic denied. And now, the fear is, says Zimmt, that the sanctions imposed on Tehran will be lifted, with the superpowers gaining nothing major in return.To prevent that from happening Israel and the US have already started to ramp up their rhetoric.Last week, in an interview with TIME magazine, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kenneth McKenzie stated that Washington had prepared "a variety of plans" to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb, including a military option.Similar comments have also been made by a number of Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defence Minister Benny Gantz, who vowed to act against Iran if need be.But Zimmt says the recent Israeli and American threats were only designed to show "concern from the advancement the Iranians [have] made", and to convince the Iranians to curb their quest for a nuclear weapon.Israeli officials are planning to apply that pressure in Europe. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is currently visiting London and then will head to Paris, where he will try to convince leaders to go hard on Iran and its nuclear programme.Zimmt, however, says he is doubtful Israel has a say vis-a-vis the Europeans.
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082855184_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3823d9dc97e1a6fca8374892987e82c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, iran, iranian nuclear program

As Iran Nuclear Talks Resume, Will Israel Ever Exercise Military Option?

08:18 GMT 29.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANAIsraeli infantry soldiers walk next to tanks and armoured personnel carriers near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on August 16, 2020
Israeli infantry soldiers walk next to tanks and armoured personnel carriers near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on August 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANA
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
The US and its European allies are expected to put pressure on the Islamic Republic in the new round of talks that kick off in Vienna on Monday. They will try to solve the stalemate through economic and diplomatic measures but if those fail, will they give in to Israel who is pushing for a harder line on Tehran?
After six months of zero progress, the United States and its allies will convene in Vienna later in the day for a fresh round talks with Iran over its nuclear programme.
In 2018, Washington left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a 2015 deal under which Tehran accepted restrictions on its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of western sanctions.
Under the Biden administration, the US has resumed discussions with Iran but so far they have not borne any fruit.

Breakthrough Expected?

Meanwhile, Israeli reports, citing British intelligence sources, claim that the Islamic Republic has made significant progress "in its quest for an atomic bomb", suggesting Tehran is only one month away from achieving that goal.
© AFP 2021 / Iranian Presidency A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidential office on April 10, 2021, shows a grab of a videoconference screen of an enginere inside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant, shown during a ceremony headed by the country's president on Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day, in the capital Tehran
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidential office on April 10, 2021, shows a grab of a videoconference screen of an enginere inside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant, shown during a ceremony headed by the country's president on Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day, in the capital Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidential office on April 10, 2021, shows a grab of a videoconference screen of an enginere inside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant, shown during a ceremony headed by the country's president on Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day, in the capital Tehran
© AFP 2021 / Iranian Presidency
Dr Raz Zimmt, a research fellow at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies and one of the nation's leading experts on Iran, says the Vienna negotiations are "unlikely" to lead to any breakthrough.

"The negotiations are going to be used [by the Iranians] to show their hardline position. It will also be an opportunity for them to indicate that the path they will be taking will be different from that that was adopted by the previous Iranian administration".

The new president of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, has already stated that he has no plans to retreat in nuclear talks with the major powers. And the US and its allies are now frightened that the negotiations might be used by Iran to buy time, something that world leaders cannot accept.

All Options on the Table

Israel is also following the developments with great concern. In the past, Israeli officials stressed that a nuclear bomb in the hands of Iran would pose an existential threat to the Jewish state, allegations that the Islamic Republic denied. And now, the fear is, says Zimmt, that the sanctions imposed on Tehran will be lifted, with the superpowers gaining nothing major in return.
To prevent that from happening Israel and the US have already started to ramp up their rhetoric.
Last week, in an interview with TIME magazine, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kenneth McKenzie stated that Washington had prepared "a variety of plans" to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb, including a military option.
Similar comments have also been made by a number of Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defence Minister Benny Gantz, who vowed to act against Iran if need be.
© AP PhotoIn this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran
In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran
© AP Photo
But Zimmt says the recent Israeli and American threats were only designed to show "concern from the advancement the Iranians [have] made", and to convince the Iranians to curb their quest for a nuclear weapon.

"If Iran continues to work towards reaching a nuclear threshold, I cannot rule out that Israel will not be using a military option. But it won't happen anytime soon, and it won't occur as long as there are other alternatives such as economic and diplomatic pressure on the table".

Israeli officials are planning to apply that pressure in Europe. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is currently visiting London and then will head to Paris, where he will try to convince leaders to go hard on Iran and its nuclear programme.
Zimmt, however, says he is doubtful Israel has a say vis-a-vis the Europeans.

"The Europeans will try to push for going back to the JCPOA agreement. If that doesn't work, they might become more inclined to listen to Israel and cooperate with it. But that will only happen if they fail to convince the Iranians through diplomatic means".

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:36 GMTPrince Charles Lawyers Up Over Speculation He Was 'Racist' Royal Who Asked About Archie's Skin Tone
08:18 GMTAs Iran Nuclear Talks Resume, Will Israel Ever Exercise Military Option?
08:04 GMTOmicron Variant: Panic Grips Indian Officials as Passenger From South Africa Tests COVID-Positive
08:01 GMT'Omnibus of Omnishambles': Boris Johnson Facing SNP Motion of Censure in Parliament
07:41 GMTKeane & Carragher Engage in War of Words Over Cristiano Ronaldo's Place in Man Utd's Starting XI
07:40 GMTNetizens Split as Indian Comedian Munawar Faruqui Hints at Quitting Stand-up
07:13 GMTFiji Dispatches Troops to Honiara as Solomon Islands Announces State of Public Emergency Until March
07:04 GMTRosneft CEO: Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potential for Payments in Yuan and Rubles
06:52 GMTTrump Wanted to Keep Bagram Base Under US Control After Afghan Withdrawal 'Because of China'
06:51 GMTSocialist Xiomara Castro Leads in Honduran Presidential Race
06:36 GMTThird of Swedish Police in Blighted Areas Have Mental Issues – Survey
06:27 GMTFormer US Defence Chief Mark Esper Sues Pentagon for 'Blocking' Parts of His Memoir
06:09 GMTPriti Patel to Hold Talks on Migration Crisis With European Ministers Despite French Snub
06:00 GMTKnow-How: Who Actually Made Scythian 'Gold'
05:59 GMTDenmark Bans Influencers From Advertising Cosmetic Surgery, Sugar Dating to Minors
05:51 GMTUK Convenes Urgent G7 Ministerial Meeting Over COVID Variant Omicron as WHO Urges Not to Panic
05:07 GMTMass Killer Breivik Sending Letters to Survivors With Excerpts From His Manifesto
04:47 GMTCOVID Live Updates: WHO Says Omicron Variant is Likely to Further Spread at Global Level
03:46 GMTVideo: Jacksonville Jaguars Mascot Risks it All in Failed Stunt, Still Unable to Bring Luck to Team
03:39 GMTGOP Lawmaker Says Biden’s Social Spending Plan Would Allow IRS to 'Spy' on Americans