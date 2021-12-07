https://sputniknews.com/20211207/kremlin-us-decision-on-beijing-olympics-can-hardly-be-called-boycott-1091315777.html

Kremlin: US Decision on Beijing Olympics Can Hardly Be Called Boycott

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington’s decision on Beijing Winter Olympics can hardly be called a boycott as China has agreed on non-arrival of foreign officials amid... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International

On Monday, the White House announced a "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing Olympics. In response, Beijing made a representation to Washington."It's hard to say how much of a boycott this is, because after all, the Olympics are being held in rather tough conditions associated with pandemic restrictions. If we remember it correctly, the Chinese side, as the organizer of the Olympics, in fact, has long ago agreed .. on an option when official representatives will not be invited. Therefore, this is a question between the Chinese organizers and the Americans," Peskov told reporters.The Kremlin spokesman added that the main thing is that this issue should not concern the athletes.

