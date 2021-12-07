Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/china-slams-us-for-trying-to-disrupt-beijing-olympics-vows-response-to-diplomatic-boycott-1091308766.html
China Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott
China Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott
Late on Monday, the Biden administration confirmed reports that it would not send any US government officials to the event. White House press secretary Jen... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
The United States is "trying to disrupt" the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated, slamming Washington's decision to issue a diplomatic boycott of the event. The move will only lead to the loss of America's moral authority and credibility the ministry said, emphasising that the boycott is doomed to fail.Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also stressed that the US decision to issue a diplomatic boycott would harm bilateral dialogue and cooperation in important areas between the two nations. Beijing firmly opposes the move and will take resolute countermeasures, Zhao Lijian said, adding that the United states will pay a price for its mistakes.
China Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott

07:04 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 07:26 GMT 07.12.2021)
Late on Monday, the Biden administration confirmed reports that it would not send any US government officials to the event. White House press secretary Jen Psaki cited alleged human rights abuses and crimes against humanity committed by Chinese authorities in Xinjiang and other regions as the reason for the boycott.
The United States is "trying to disrupt" the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated, slamming Washington's decision to issue a diplomatic boycott of the event. The move will only lead to the loss of America's moral authority and credibility the ministry said, emphasising that the boycott is doomed to fail.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also stressed that the US decision to issue a diplomatic boycott would harm bilateral dialogue and cooperation in important areas between the two nations. Beijing firmly opposes the move and will take resolute countermeasures, Zhao Lijian said, adding that the United states will pay a price for its mistakes.
