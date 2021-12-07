https://sputniknews.com/20211207/china-slams-us-for-trying-to-disrupt-beijing-olympics-vows-response-to-diplomatic-boycott-1091308766.html

China Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott

China Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott

Late on Monday, the Biden administration confirmed reports that it would not send any US government officials to the event. White House press secretary Jen... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-07T07:04+0000

2021-12-07T07:04+0000

2021-12-07T07:26+0000

world

boycott

2022 winter olympics

united states

china

olympic winter games 2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The United States is "trying to disrupt" the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated, slamming Washington's decision to issue a diplomatic boycott of the event. The move will only lead to the loss of America's moral authority and credibility the ministry said, emphasising that the boycott is doomed to fail.Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also stressed that the US decision to issue a diplomatic boycott would harm bilateral dialogue and cooperation in important areas between the two nations. Beijing firmly opposes the move and will take resolute countermeasures, Zhao Lijian said, adding that the United states will pay a price for its mistakes.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, boycott, 2022 winter olympics, united states, china, olympic winter games 2022